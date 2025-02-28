Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Press Notice: Children in youth custody ‘failed before they arrive’, trapping them in a cycle of disadvantage
A new report from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed children in prison have been failed by multiple services long before they arrive in custody, and their time in the justice system worsens their disadvantages and limits future opportunities.
- New report tracks the stories of children before and during their time in youth custody and the shared disadvantages they face
- Many shared the challenges they faced long before custody – disrupted education, low English and maths skills, unmet additional needs and high levels of exclusion, compounded by poverty
- Children’s Commissioner calls for a rehaul of youth justice system, with a greater emphasis on rehabilitation over punishment, putting education at its core
Dame Rachel de Souza’s report examines children’s experiences before and during their time in youth custody, identifying where children last attended school before their time in prison. More than one third (36%) were most recently enrolled at registered education settings in the West Midlands, and 18% at settings in Birmingham alone. 20% of children attended just six educational settings in England.
The Commissioner’s report captures for the first time data that tells the stories of the multiple challenges children in secure settings often experience in their lives, from education, poverty, and unmet additional needs.
Like most children, those living in the secure estate recognise education can transform their future, but many struggle to access consistent high-quality education while in custody.
The Children’s Commissioner is calling for urgent reforms to the youth justice system, prioritising rehabilitation over punishment, and ensuring education plays a central role in helping children rebuild their lives.
At any given time, around 400 children are held in just 14 youth settings of differing structures and quality in England and Wales. Their experiences reveal systemic failures with many having been let down by services at every stage of their lives.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/press-notice-children-in-youth-custody-failed-before-they-arrive-trapping-them-in-a-cycle-of-disadvantage/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Children in youth custody ‘failed before they arrive’, trapping them in a cycle of disadvantage27/02/2025 16:20:00
A new report from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed children in prison have been failed by multiple services long before they arrive in custody, and their time in the justice system worsens their disadvantages and limits future opportunities.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on making Child Criminal Exploitation a criminal offence24/02/2025 15:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I know the criminal exploitation of children is a complex type of abuse that causes harm to victims in a way that has for too long been undercounted and poorly understood.
Celebrating Care Day 2025, what children told The Big Ambition about care21/02/2025 15:15:00
Today is Care Day, an important opportunity to celebrate children and young people with care experience: to amplify their voices and reflect on the support they need to thrive.
The Big Conversation: Rachel Treweek, Bishop of Gloucester18/02/2025 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I hear directly from children and young people about the importance their communities play in their lives – providing them with a sense of belonging, support and safety, as well as opportunities to learn, grow, and build meaningful connections with others.
Children’s Mental Health Week 202507/02/2025 15:20:00
This week has marked Children’s Mental Health week, which this year takes on the theme of Know Yourself, Grow Yourself. It highlights the importance of self-awareness in developing resilience, confidence and emotion wellbeing.
Press Notice: Deep distrust of the police and lack of opportunity as drivers in children’s motivation to take part in last summer’s riots28/01/2025 14:20:00
Unique research by the Children’s Commissioner’s Office found that young people who took part in last summer’s riots were not primarily driven by social media misinformation or racism but by curiosity of the events, deep distrust of the police or the lack of opportunities in their community.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the Second Reading of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill28/01/2025 09:20:00
The scrutiny by Parliament to any new Bill is an essential part of the legislative process.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the sentencing of Axel Rudakubana27/01/2025 13:10:00
My heart goes out to the families of the three girls murdered in Southport and to the other children and adults who were injured in the horrific attack last July.
Making England to be the best place to be a child – Juno Schwarz, The Drive Forward Foundation15/01/2025 09:20:00
In this guest blog Juno Schwarz, Director of Fundraising, Policy and Communications at The Drive Forward Foundation, addresses the changes needed to make England the best place to be a child.