Press Notice: Children spending thousands of days stuck in hospital waiting for the right support to go home, as Children’s Commissioner warns of ‘hidden crisis’ in community and social care

Children are spending tens of thousands of days stuck in hospital when they don’t need to be because the support they need to go home is not available – meaning children who desperately need hospital care are left waiting for beds.

Children left waiting for discharge from hospital because of delays with housing or care packages, shortages of specialist placements, or inconsistent community health services

New analysis shows more than 260,000 children spent three or more weeks in hospital during their childhoods – including 1,300 who spent more than a year there

Children’s Commissioner calls for urgent action to improve home nursing, community care and specialist placements so children can leave hospital sooner, returning to their families and schools

New analysis of NHS England data on the length of children’s hospital stays by the Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza shows almost 70,000 children spent more than two months or more in hospital over the course of their childhood – 1,300 of whom were there for more than a year.

In total, more than 260,000 children spent three or more weeks in hospital during their childhoods – and on any given day, there are hundreds in hospital who do not need to be there.

Dame Rachel’s new report has, for the first time, identified the systemic barriers delaying children’s discharge from hospital, and causing them to miss out on family life, education and everyday childhood experiences.

It shows that as a result of medical advancements, more children with complex or life limiting conditions are living longer and more sustaining lives, but that the community services designed to support them outside hospital – including children’s social care, housing, education, and home nursing – have not kept pace.

As a result, children who are medically ready to leave are often waiting in limbo, forced to remain on hospital wards for prolonged periods while agencies try to arrange the care they need – and despite increasing pressure on NHS services and wards.

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