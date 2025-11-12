Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Press Notice: Failing services mean custody being used as a ‘waiting room’ for innocent children, Children’s Commissioner warns
Hundreds of children are left in a ‘waiting room’ limbo each year, being unnecessarily locked up in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing – not because they pose the greatest risk, but because the systems designed to support them are failing, the Children’s Commissioner has warned.
- Hundreds of innocent children locked up each year and treated as guilty until proven innocent with custodial remand used as a ‘waiting room’ when wider services fail them
- Most went on to receive either no custodial sentence or had cases dropped – resulting in lengthy and unwarranted time behind bars
- Delivering annual Longford Lecture tonight, Commissioner will warn we have ‘retreated from our moral duty’ and ‘become complacent about children in custody’
- She will call for urgent reforms to youth justice, closing all Young Offender Institutions and increasing use of foster care over custody
Research on the use of custodial remand for children – the process in which young people are held in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing, rather than being released on bail – shows that the majority did not go on to receive a custodial sentence or had their case dropped, despite many facing lengthy and anxious waits on remand.
Dame Rachel de Souza has called for urgent reforms to the youth justice system, including closing all Young Offender Institutions (YOIs) – where multiple inspection reports have warned of violence and serious safeguarding concerns – and instead increasing the use of familial, caring placements in secure homes or specialist foster care.
Delivering this year’s Longford Lecture in central London tonight (Tuesday), Dame Rachel will warn that a generation of children is being let down by society’s failure to provide moral leadership, allowing a vacuum to appear in the services on which children rely – social care, housing, education and justice.
She will urge society not to become ‘complacent’ about children living in custody, highlighting shocking reports of violence and poor staff practice at many youth justice settings in the past year alone: 23 staff members at Oakhill Secure Training Centre were suspended in the past year over allegations about their conduct with children, Feltham YOI was judged ‘the most violent prison in the country’ as recently as July 2024 by HM Inspectorate of Prisons and Oasis Secure School was closed temporarily in August 2025 due to safety concerns in the building.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/press-notice-failing-services-mean-custody-being-used-as-a-waiting-room-for-innocent-children-childrens-commissioner-warns/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Youth work: Reflections from my Ambassadors10/11/2025 09:25:00
Youth Work Week is an annual event celebrating youth work. It showcases the impact it can have on children and how it can help inspire them to achieve their ambitions.
A Vision for Care, why we should do more for care leavers06/11/2025 13:20:00
A version of this blog appeared in CYP Now and was published in November 2025.
Celebrating Care Leavers’ Month 202504/11/2025 12:20:00
In November we mark Care Leavers’ Month – a time to celebrate the experiences, resilience, and achievements of care-experienced young people across the country.
Setting a vision for children’s social care30/10/2025 15:20:00
Earlier this month I published a new report setting out in one place the reforms I believe are urgently needed to raise standards and outcomes for the country’s most vulnerable children, those in or on the edge of care. Today’s statistics from the Department for Education showing that the number of children with a social worker has risen to over 402,000 underline this urgency.
As Awaab’s Law comes into effect, action must be taken now to make the homes children live in safer28/10/2025 13:20:00
Each summer, Dr Ami Parikh and Dr Giles Armstrong, Consultants in Paediatric Emergency Medicine at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, see a devasting and distressing pattern.
Do schools’ worries about attendance match the reality of pupil attendance? Findings from the Children’s Commissioner’s School Census.24/10/2025 13:25:00
For as long as I have been Children’s Commissioner, I have been talking about school attendance.
‘The government doesn’t know how many children miss out on education due to long-term illness’ – Bright Futures UK CEO Josh Pelled joins The Big Conversation15/10/2025 09:20:00
“Having young people’s voices shape services is the most important thing, and at Bright Futures, it has completely shaped our organisation.”
The Big Conversation panel at the Labour Party Conference: Reflections from my Youth Ambassadors14/10/2025 12:20:00
Last month at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool I co-hosted a panel discussion with my Youth Ambassadors, Emma, Stanley and Valerie.
A new youth advisory board to help shape online safety13/10/2025 09:25:00
Over the last four years the Children’s Commissioner has heard from a million children, parents and carers. Without fail, one of the most common concerns they share is about growing up in a digital world or parenting this generation’s use of social media.