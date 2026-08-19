Children’s Commissioner
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Press Notice: Violence-fixated children referred to Prevent, and then sent back again – Children’s Commissioner demands reform of anti-extremism programme
Two-thirds of Prevent referrals for children made by schools and colleges were returned to education settings – and in almost all of these the cases (93 per cent) the children received no support from Prevent.
- New data reveals at least 65 per cent of referrals involving children from schools and colleges were returned to education settings – almost always after receiving no additional support from Prevent
- New analysis shows seven in ten child referrals to Prevent had no specific extremist ideology identified – and referrals without a clear ideology were less likely to progress through Prevent than those with defined ideology
- Children’s Commissioner calls for new safeguarding approach for children at risk of violence, exploitation or radicalisation
The Children’s Commissioner’s latest report draws on new data, interviews with professionals and new analysis of official figures to reveal the journeys taken by children in the government’s counter extremism programme.
The study describes a system with a great deal of worry about children, seeking somewhere for them to get help, or someone to hold responsibility for them, and not finding it.
Dame Rachel de Souza recommends that children currently sent to Prevent should be assessed through local safeguarding teams – which should include Counter Terrorism Policing – and directed to the right support.
The call to action comes as Phase 2 of the Southport Inquiry prepares to examine the ‘adequacy of arrangements in England and Wales for managing the risk from violence fixated individuals’ following question raised about Prevent in the first phase.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/press-notice/press-notice-childrens-commissioner-demands-reform-of-anti-extremism-programme/
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