Press Statement by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council
Press Statement given yesterday by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council.
President von der Leyen and President Michel condemn in the strongest possible terms the decision by the Russian President to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities.
This step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements.
The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act.
The Union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.
Council calls for greater emphasis on sustainability in international food standards22/02/2022 16:33:00
Farming ministers yesterday called for sustainability considerations to feature more prominently when it comes to setting food safety standards for international trade.
Council adopts €1.2 billion assistance to Ukraine22/02/2022 14:33:00
The EU will provide an emergency macro-financial assistance operation of €1.2 billion in the form of loans to foster stability in Ukraine. It intends to provide swift support in a situation of acute crisis and to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience.
Joint Statement by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, co-Chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement22/02/2022 13:25:00
Joint Statement given yesterday by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, co-Chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement.
State aid: Commission approves 2022-2027 regional aid map for Cyprus22/02/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Cyprus's map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional aid Guidelines ('RAG').
“Improving coherence between the Green Deal, the CAP and EU Trade Policy”, presentation to Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting22/02/2022 11:33:00
“Improving coherence between the Green Deal, the CAP and EU Trade Policy”, presentation to Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (21 February 2022).
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the Munich Security Conference22/02/2022 10:38:00
Remarks given recently (20 February 2022) by President Charles Michel at the Munich Security Conference.
Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the situation in eastern Ukraine and the Russian military build-up22/02/2022 09:25:00
Russia’s massive build-up of armed forces in and around Ukraine remains of grave concern. The EU urges Russia to de-escalate by a substantial withdrawal of military forces from the proximity of Ukraine’s borders.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference 202221/02/2022 16:33:00
Speech given recently (19 February 2022) by President von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference 2022.
Ukraine: EU delivers emergency civil protection assistance21/02/2022 15:25:00
Following a request from the Government of Ukraine for emergency assistance due to the threat of further escalation, the European Commission is coordinating the delivery of essential supplies to support the civilian population via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.