Press Statement by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council

Press Statement given yesterday by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council.

President von der Leyen and President Michel condemn in the strongest possible terms the decision by the Russian President to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities.

This step is a blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements.

The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act.

The Union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

