Pressing play: innovative video games backed to score big
Twelve creative businesses awarded funding to develop cutting-edge video games and immersive experiences
Twelve Wales-based game development studios are to share over £580,000 to help them to develop innovative video games and immersive experiences for commercial release.
The funding, via Creative Wales’ Games Development Fund, offered £10,000 to £50,000 per project, with the idea of bringing fresh gaming concepts to market.
The programme encourages new creative concepts with robust market strategies, supporting businesses on their way to achieving self-sustaining growth and long-term commercial success.
Recipients span the breadth of Wales, with successful applicants based in locations from Caernarfon to Pembrokeshire and with their content varying from quests set in the rural mountains, to virtual reality experiences and Welsh mythology-inspired adventures.
Gaz Thomas, from Rarebit Studios in Conwy, said:
Thanks to the Development Fund, Rarebit Studios is doubling in size and launching an ambitious new Solitaire.io project. We’re proud to be creating world-class games from North Wales and Creative Wales' support is helping us take it to another level!
Cardiff-based businesses also secured six awards, showcasing the capital's growing reputation as a creative digital hub.
Will Humphrey, from Sugar Creative in Cardiff, said:
Securing support from Creative Wales has been transformative for Sugar Creative. This funding has enabled us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling and accelerate the development of a project with Hat Trick Productions and HTM Television, scaling our ambitions further. It's more than just financial support; it's a vote of confidence in our vision and in Wales as a hub for cutting-edge games innovation.
The Minister for Creative, Jack Sargeant, visited Sugar Creative earlier this week to talk to them about their work, including a recent collaboration with Ubisoft on an educational app called Medieval Baghdad, a resource to complement the world-famous land of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The creative powerhouse has over 45 studios worldwide and around 18,000 employees.
Following his visit, Jack Sargeant said:
Wales has a proud tradition of storytelling and creativity, and these awards demonstrate how our digital creative sector is developing that in new and exciting ways. From immersive experiences that transport players to the Himalayas to games inspired by the Mabinogion, these projects showcase the innovation and talent we have right here in Wales.
This investment is another part of our work to build Wales' reputation as a leading destination for games development and helping our creative industries compete on the global stage. I'm particularly pleased to see projects from across Wales contributing to this digital revolution.
This fund is just part of a raft of initiatives Creative Wales offers the gaming industry. Their other support includes the Scale Up Fund, which recently awarded £850,000 to 6 Welsh companies; supporting numerous studios to join a trade mission to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco earlier this year, as well as another trade trip planned for next month to Slush 2025, in partnership with Games London.
