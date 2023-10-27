Pressure on councils to support vulnerable children remains high - LGA on Children in Need statistics

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the characteristics of children in need statistics for 2023, published yesterday

“These figures highlight the continuing pressures on councils to support vulnerable children and their families.

“It is absolutely vital that the Autumn Statement ensures that children’s services are adequately funded so councils can meet this continually high demand and ensure children and their families get the support they need, as soon as they need it Councils continue to innovate in order to reduce costs, but further funding is required in order to meet demand.

“Significant additional funding for all councils, not just for those chosen for the Department for Education’s pilot and pathfinder schemes, can be wisely invested in stabilising the current system to ensure strong foundations on which to build future reform and help the Government fulfil its ambitions for all children.”

Children in need: 2022 to 2023