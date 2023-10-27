WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Pressure on councils to support vulnerable children remains high - LGA on Children in Need statistics
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to the characteristics of children in need statistics for 2023, published yesterday
“These figures highlight the continuing pressures on councils to support vulnerable children and their families.
“It is absolutely vital that the Autumn Statement ensures that children’s services are adequately funded so councils can meet this continually high demand and ensure children and their families get the support they need, as soon as they need it Councils continue to innovate in order to reduce costs, but further funding is required in order to meet demand.
“Significant additional funding for all councils, not just for those chosen for the Department for Education’s pilot and pathfinder schemes, can be wisely invested in stabilising the current system to ensure strong foundations on which to build future reform and help the Government fulfil its ambitions for all children.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Retail sales tumble as downturn enters its sixth month - CBI Distributive Trades Survey27/10/2023 14:05:00
Retail sales volumes fell sharply in the year to October, according to the latest quarterly CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Retailers do not anticipate a turnaround in the sector’s fortunes next month, with sales volumes expected to continue falling in the year to November.
Audit Scotland - Public sector reforms must consider workforce impact27/10/2023 10:05:00
The Scottish Government needs to act quickly to deliver services differently. But it needs to support its workforce to manage this change, rather than simply doing more with less.
NHS Confederation - NHS in Wales doing more to support people through cancer27/10/2023 09:05:00
Welsh NHS Confederation publish best practice case studies on transformation and improvement of cancer services.
TUC - Irish and UK unions warn Strikes Act could breach post-Brexit deal and “stoke UK-EU tensions”26/10/2023 15:20:00
Pernicious legislation is “dire” for workers in the UK and across Europe
Output volumes fall, while cost pressures ease significantly - CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/10/2023 13:15:00
Sentiment within the manufacturing sector deteriorated over the three months to October, as output volumes fell, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
LGA response to the announcement that fifty hotels will be closed to asylum seekers by January26/10/2023 09:25:00
Cllr Shaun Davies, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s announcement that fifty hotels will be closed to asylum seekers by January
NHS Confed responds to funding for earlier mental health support for children and young people25/10/2023 16:25:00
Sean Duggan comments on new funding for new mental health ‘Early Support Hubs’ to help prevent children and young people from reaching crisis point
TUC: BME women 12 times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caring commitments24/10/2023 16:05:00
Black, minority and ethic (BME women) are 12 times more likely than men to be out of the labour market due to caring commitments, according to a new analysis published yesterday (Monday) by the TUC.
UK Space Agency’s Space for Everyone tour successfully engages over 160,000 young people24/10/2023 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency’s Space for Everyone tour reached more than 160,000 young people on its 5-month journey around the UK.