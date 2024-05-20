Preston and South Ribble flood scheme wins award

The Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme has won a Considerate Constructors Scheme 2024 National Site Award.

The award was in recognition for the positive way that the scheme is being delivered.

It was accepted by Environment Agency contractors, VolkerStevin, who are building the £54.7m project. When complete, the scheme will better protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding along the River Ribble and River Darwen in Preston and South Ribble.

The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) aims to raise standards within the construction industry by encouraging companies to work beyond statutory requirements. It does so by committing those registered with the Scheme to follow their Code of Considerate Practice.

The CCS audit noted the project team had established excellent communication with the local community, was making a positive contribution to the natural environment and had developed strong links with local schools and charities.

Mark Reed from VolkerStevin said:

We’re delighted the scheme has won a CCS National Site Award. It’s the mark of the highest levels of performance in the three areas of the Code of Considerate Practice: Respect the Community, Care for the Environment and Value the Workforce. We are making good progress with the scheme. Works are now complete along Broadgate and construction is ongoing along Riverside, where glass panels were recently installed as part of the flood defences. In South Ribble, work on the embankment and revetment is complete, with works on a new flood wall underway.

