Preventing avoidable deaths in custody

Members of expert group to oversee reforms announced.

Details of an expert group that will help drive reforms to prevent avoidable deaths in custody have been announced.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance is leading the Ministerial Accountability Board overseeing the implementation of actions to address the recommendations of Sheriff Collins’ Fatal Accident Inquiry report into the deaths of Katie Allan and William Lindsay (also known as William Brown) at HMP & YOI Polmont. The first meeting of the Board was held on Thursday 19 June.

Bringing a wealth of experience from third sector, legal, operational, research and health backgrounds, the members of the Board will provide support to mitigate challenges and ensure action is delivered as quickly as possible. Engaging with families will also be a central part of the Board’s role, to ensure lived experience is integral to reform.

The Board is an interim measure until the National Oversight Mechanism – an independent national oversight body for all deaths in custody, separate from the Government – is established over the coming year. It will take on responsibility for overseeing implementation of the FAI actions along with its other responsibilities.

Ms Constance said:

“Action is already being taken to prevent avoidable deaths in custody but it is essential that these reforms are driven at pace to make lasting change.

“The members of the Ministerial Accountability Board are all leaders in their fields and will bring invaluable expertise and experience across a wide range of sectors to make sure the promise of reform is delivered.

“Engaging with families will be a vital part of the Boards role to ensure that lived experience remains central to the action taken.”

Background

The Ministerial Accountability Board members are:

Sam Gluckstein, Head of the UK National Preventive Mechanism.

Sarah Armstrong, Professor of Criminology at University of Glasgow, SCCJR researcher and co-author of ‘Nothing to See Here’.

Phil Wheatley, British prison officer, formerly the Director General of the National Offender Management Service and before that, the Director General of HM Prison Service.

Professor Nancy Loucks OBE, Chief Executive of Families Outside and co-chair of the Independent Review into Deaths in Prison Custody, Chair to the DiPC Family Reference Group.

Nicky Brown, Head of Service at Public Defence Solicitors office.

Dr Sarah Couper, Public Health Scotland, lead consultant for mental health.