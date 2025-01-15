Preventing poor health is better value for money for NHS Wales and tackles inequalities

Putting in place effective programmes to prevent poor health offers great value for money. Prevention initiatives such as early years education, vaccination programmes, smoking cessation and support for carers can deliver excellent value for money - with an average return of £14 for every £1 invested in them. They also keep people healthier and address inequalities as well.

hat’s according to a new report from Public Health Wales, which says it's more important than ever to prioritise public funding into prevention measures. It could help to reverse the decline in the nation’s health, address the root causes of inequalities and enable the people of Wales to live longer, healthier and happier lives.

Public Health Wales says that the cost of health inequalities to acute NHS services in Wales is a massive £322 million per year. Health inequalities occur when people’s health outcomes are different due to things like where they live, income, or ethnic group. This results in people in the poorest areas of Wales living on average 17 less healthy years of life compared to people in the wealthiest places. In addition, the data reveals other alarming statistics around health inequalities:

In 2022-2023, around a quarter (24.8 per cent) of children aged 4-5 years in Wales were overweight or obese. Children living in the most affluent areas in Wales are more likely to have a healthy weight.

People living in the most deprived communities are nearly four times more likely to die from avoidable causes (3.7 times for males and 3.8 times for females).

While these statistics are stark, Public Health Wales says that the situation can be addressed, and change can happen. By focusing long-term investment on large-scale prevention programmes that have a high potential for success across the country, significant progress can be made in reversing the inequalities that lie at the heart of ill-health in Wales.

The report looks at successful programmes from three stages of life: early years and children, healthy adults, and healthy ageing, and identifies specific actions which deliver real benefits to communities.

These include:

Breastfeeding support programmes can help save the NHS £50 million a year by improving mental health and reducing hospital admissions

Targeted group sport activities aimed at increasing physical activity show returns of between £1.91 and £22.37 per £1 invested.

Taking a holistic approach to maintaining good health in older age through activities like fall prevention programmes, promotion of independent living and community engagement can generate a return of up to £5.18 for every £1 invested.

Sumina Azam, National Director of Policy and International Health at Public Health Wales, said: “We know that good health is a fundamental human right, but in Wales there are unfair differences in how different communities experience good health. Investing in prevention is extremely important to support everyone in Wales to live longer and healthier lives.

“It is vital that investment in prevention remains a priority, as these programmes improve health outcomes, reduce inequalities and ultimately lessen the longer-term financial impact of poor health on the NHS and wider society in Wales.”

Rebecca Masters, Consultant in Public Health said: “The evidence clearly shows that prevention programmes deliver a significant return on investment and can help us achieve a healthier nation. By contrast, not carrying out this work stores up greater problems for the future in terms of the impact of ill-health on individuals and communities. Now more than ever, preventing future inequalities is fundamental to everyone in Wales.”

The report can be found here.