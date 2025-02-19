Price review 2024 – company appeals update

Following the publication of the 2024 Price Review final determinations in December 2024, Ofwat yesterday confirmed that six companies have requested references to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The companies who have requested a review are:

Anglian Water

Northumbrian Water

Thames Water

Southern Water

South East Water

Wessex Water

Chris Walters, Senior Director for the Price Review at Ofwat, said:

“As part of the standard process underpinning our Price Reviews, it is the right of companies to request a redetermination by the CMA. We will be re-stating our case as part of this process. “Our PR24 final determinations unlock a quadrupling of investment by the sector. This will accelerate the delivery of work to deliver cleaner rivers and seas – as well as securing long-term drinking water supplies for customers. “Final determinations were based on a robust examination of all funding requests made by companies to ensure every pound of customer bills provides value for money, delivers real improvements and enables the sector to attract the investment it needs.”

The next step will be for Ofwat to formally make the references to the CMA, which will then have six months to make its own determinations. If required, this can be extended by up to a further six months.

For information on the appeals process, please see this link from the PR19 process.

