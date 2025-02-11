Welsh Government
Pride events bringing communities together across Wales
With LGBT+ History Month underway, communities across Wales are looking forward to a season of Pride celebrations in the coming months.
From small towns to cities, these events will bring people together, creating welcoming spaces where everyone can celebrate diversity, feel seen, and be themselves.
The Welsh Government supports grassroots Pride events, helping them grow, reach more people, hire Welsh performers, and create welcoming spaces shaped by and for LGBTQ+ people and their allies.
Last year, Pride events across Wales received Welsh Government support, including the one in Brecon. Michael Price, Chair of Brecon Pride, yesterday said:
Pride events like Brecon Pride have a truly transformative impact on rural communities like ours. Not only do they create spaces where people feel seen, valued, and celebrated, which can be especially meaningful in areas where LGBTQ+ visibility is less common, but they also help boost a sense of community, with allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community coming together to fight for and celebrate a united cause.
Thanks to Welsh Government funding, we’ve been able to grow our events, reach more people, and create a stronger sense of belonging for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies across the region.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, added:
LGBTQ+ History Month gives us a chance to reflect on progress made and future challenges. While LGBTQ+ people face discrimination in many parts of the world, Wales is working towards becoming the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe. Our LGBTQ+ Action Plan is already having a real impact, and Pride events are a huge part of that progress.
These celebrations can be life-changing. For some, attending Pride may be the first time they feel truly accepted. Every Pride event, big or small, helps build a Wales where everyone can live openly and proudly.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/pride-events-bringing-communities-together-across-wales
