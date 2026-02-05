Pride in Place: 40 neighbourhoods join transformational programme

Thousands more people will be given the power to transform their communities as the government expands its pledge to restore pride in their local neighbourhood.

Local people in 40 new areas across England will be able to decide where up to £20 million is invested in their neighbourhood - whether that’s breathing new life into high streets, saving much-loved community spaces, or bringing people together through local events and activities.

The new package, worth up to £800 million, will build on the success of the £5 billion Pride in Place programme that has so far helped hundreds of neighbourhoods take control of their futures and bring real change to their communities.

In Rawtenstall, students have been asked to imagine their ideal town. In Hastings, board members have been out talking to people at park runs, festivals and supermarkets to hear what matters most to them.

The results are already visible. In Ramsgate, £500,000 secured the freehold of the town’s last remaining youth centre - saving it for generations to come. In Elgin, Scotland, £1 million has been set aside to build a brand-new regional athletics hub, bringing sports clubs from across the northeast together under one roof.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

It is the same story in towns across the country. Youth clubs that have been abandoned, shops boarded up and high streets decimated. We must reverse the devastating decline in our communities and give power, agency and control to the very people who want to improve their community – those who have skin in the game. Through the Pride in Place Programme, communities – backed by the state and fired up by pride – will join the fight for national renewal and a Britain built for all.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said:

Pride in Place is about giving power to local people who know best what needs to change in their area. The ambitious plans we’re seeing take shape in communities across the country is proof that when you give local people the tools to do the job – things get better.

More than just funding, the Pride in Place Programme represents a shift in power into the hands of local people who know their communities best. This builds on the rich tapestry across the country of community leaders, volunteers and grassroots organisations already working hard to support their communities and making them a better place to live for everyone.

Neighbourhood Boards, who oversee the funding allocated to their communities and are made up of local residents, are now up and running, listening to their communities and deciding where the money will go.

Crucially, Pride in Place is about establishing long-term change, and creating a legacy of community-centred action, delivery and empowerment which will last far beyond the decade long programme.

Today’s announcement will mean a total of around 380 areas will get funding, with the benefits rippling far beyond individual neighbourhoods, with thriving and more cohesive communities helping to build a stronger, more prosperous country for everyone.