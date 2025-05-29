WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Pride Season 2025
Pride Season celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness, and combats prejudice with education.
Every June, the LGBTQ+ population and their allies come together to celebrate and recognise the influence LGBTQ+ people have had around the world. This begins what has grown to become Pride Season, a series of events that highlight current challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people and celebrate the progress made toward equality.
This year we have seen an increase in hostility toward LGBTQ+ people; intense negative media and public discord, particularly around trans people, has led to increases in hate crimes, vandalism of LGBTQ+ venues and disruption of LGBTQ+ events. Society has come a long way since the Stonewall Riots of 1969, but with the UK slipping down to 22nd place in the Rainbow Europe Map, we clearly need to continue to raise awareness, challenge negative attitudes, and celebrate inclusiveness.
For LGBTQ+ people, Pride Season promotes their dignity, equal rights, self-affirmation and is a way of increasing society’s awareness of the issues they face.
Yesterday, barriers to equal rights and opportunities remain and contribute to some of the negative experiences that the LGBTQ+ population face. We are yet to see all forms of so-called conversion therapy banned for example. It is therefore crucial that NHS employers have open conversations at work about the experience of their LGBTQ+ staff inside and outside of the workplace. The latest NHS Staff Survey findings highlight that the experience of LGBTQ+ NHS staff is disproportionately poorer than their colleagues – and this widens further for transgender staff. It is vital that employers educate colleagues so that they can help to create a more welcoming, safe working environment where everyone can thrive.
What were the Stonewall Riots?
The riots were prompted by a raid that took place during the early morning, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. The LGBTQ+ community held a series of spontaneous, often violent demonstrations to protest against the raid and called for the establishment of places where gay, lesbian and transgender people could go and be open about their sexual orientation. In such places, there should be no fears of being arrested.
The riots served as a catalyst for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, and within six months, two gay activist groups had formed in New York. One year after the riots, the first UK Gay Pride Rally was held in London beginning the tradition we know yesterday as the London Pride Parade.
- Useful resources to support LGBTQ+ inclusion
- Download our promotional resources
Get involved
We want to hear about what you are doing this year to support Pride season. Let us know of any events or initiatives and we’ll share them across the network.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Business confidence across services sector falls sharply again, as cost pressures accelerate - CBI Service Sector Survey29/05/2025 12:15:00
Business confidence across the services sector deteriorated sharply again in the quarter to May, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.
RoSPA - Getting H&S in at the planning stage28/05/2025 16:25:00
Involving safety professionals in the design of facilities and systems benefits the organisations they work for, but it is rare. Louis Wustemann asks how safety practitioners can get in at the planning stage.
CIPD - Government reforms risk undermining the credibility and breadth of apprenticeships, says the CIPD28/05/2025 11:25:00
Smaller housebuilders to benefit simpler rules with new reforms across land, regulation and finance.
Retail sentiment falls at the sharpest rate in five years - CBI Quarterly Distributive Trades Survey28/05/2025 09:05:00
Sentiment amongst retailers fell at the sharpest rate in five years in May, with the net balance of firms expecting their business situation to deteriorate over the coming quarter, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
LGA - SR: Guarantee funding for councils to use new tech to fill potholes and make roads last longer26/05/2025 11:05:00
The LGA has published a new councillor’s guide highlighting best practice and the latest approaches to highways maintenance.
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's quality of service results showing it failed to deliver post on time in the last year26/05/2025 10:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail has not met its delivery targets for First or Second class post for the financial year 2024-25
Citizens Advice responds to the latest price cap by Ofgem26/05/2025 09:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive at Citizens Advice, responded to the latest Ofgem price cap
TUC: Government needs long-term plan for public sector pay and workforce23/05/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the government’s response to the public sector pay review body recommendations.
Audit Wales - More ambition and stronger management needed to maximise benefits from over £3 billion a year infrastructure spend23/05/2025 11:05:00
The Wales Infrastructure Investment Strategy is a step forwards in providing a long-term, outcome-focused direction