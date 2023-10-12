Prime minister and chancellor are “sitting on their hands” as the economy falters - TUC

Commenting on today’s (Thursday) GDP figures which show growth of just 0.2 per cent into August, with both manufacturing and construction in decline, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“The prime minister and chancellor are sitting on their hands as the economy falters. They have no plan to get our economy growing and no plan to boost living standards.

“This inaction is a recipe for disaster. It will heap more misery on households up and down the country.

“After 13 years of Conservative government, Britain is broken. The Tories have presided over the longest pay squeeze in modern history, anaemic growth and an explosion in insecure work.

“It’s time for an economic reset. Working people urgently need a proper plan to deliver decent jobs and rising living standards.“