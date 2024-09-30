Prime Minister and Chancellor visit STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory

The Prime Minister and Chancellor saw world changing technology in action during a tour of Daresbury Laboratory and a visit to PsiQuantum.

The Prime Minister met staff and apprentices in the SURF Lab at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory. Credit: STFC

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory on 22 September 2024, where they took a firsthand look at the groundbreaking work taking place in quantum computing.

During the visit, they toured US company PsiQuantum’s state-of-the-art research and development facility, where they spoke to staff and apprentices about its mission to build the world’s first useful quantum computer.

They also learned how the advanced cryogenics facilities and capabilities at Daresbury Laboratory are critical to making PsiQuantum’s mission possible.

Critical technologies

A Silicon Valley company, PsiQuantum is the best-funded quantum computing company worldwide.

It recently chose STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury in the Liverpool City Region, as the location for its first research and development facility outside the US, thanks to the cryogenics capabilities on site.

Here, scientists and engineers are working in partnership with PsiQuantum, sharing their cryogenics expertise to support PsiQuantum in the development of the critical prototype quantum computing components it needs.

Business, growth and opportunities

Paul Vernon, Head of STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, recently said:

It was an honour to welcome the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, and to show how UK research and development are enabling businesses, driving growth, and creating opportunities. It is also a clear demonstration that the cryogenics capabilities and expertise here at Daresbury are integral not only to the development of quantum computing but also to a range of sectors that are critical to our future economy, including fusion energy, renewable energy, security, and healthcare. By serving both industrial and academic needs, Daresbury Laboratory continues to highlight a clear opportunity to not only confirm the UK as the go-to place in Europe for cryogenic applications but also a place where quantum technology businesses can access the facilities they need to take their technologies to the next level.

A technological revolution

Daresbury Laboratory’s advanced cryogenic capabilities provide the extremely low-temperature environments necessary for quantum computing research, capable of reaching temperatures close to absolute zero (-271°C).

Its cryogenics capabilities were a key driver in PsiQuantum’s decision to locate to the UK.

The move demonstrated how the cutting-edge infrastructure and expertise at Daresbury Laboratory are important to enabling UK businesses, like PsiQuantum, to be at the forefront of what is set to be a technological revolution.

Transforming industry

Quantum computers have the potential to transform industries such as medicine, materials science, and energy storage.

Global management consultancy, McKinsey & Company predicted that quantum computing technology will have a global market value of $1 trillion by 2035, and that industries should prepare now for this opportunity.

PsiQuantum is making significant strides toward making this a reality, as it seeks to build the world’s first large-scale quantum computer capable of solving commercially relevant problems.

Global scientific collaborations

The Prime Minister and Chancellor were briefed on the importance of Daresbury’s cryogenic capabilities in supporting quantum technology businesses and technologies. They also learned how cryogenics are playing an important role serving other critical sectors.

Daresbury’s cryogenics facility supports several major international projects, including particle accelerator initiatives such as the European Spallation Source in Sweden, and the Proton Improvement Project-2 for the US.

Importantly, a step-change in superconducting materials is key to developments in both particle accelerators and quantum computing applications, and this can only be achieved at cryogenic temperatures.

Planned upgrades to the current cryogenics capacity will create a national-scale facility serving the UK’s industrial and academic needs, positioning Daresbury Laboratory as the go-to place in Europe for cryogenic applications.

Incredible progress

Professor Mark Thompson, Co-founder and Chief Technologist, PsiQuantum, recently said:

Our operations at Sci-Tech Daresbury are critical to the development of our first large-scale systems, and it was a privilege to have the Prime Minister and the Chancellor visit our facilities and meet the team, who have made such incredible progress. Our Daresbury site has been an exciting development for our company, and it’s the resources and skills available here in the north west of the UK that drew PsiQuantum back.

World-class infrastructure

STFC is home to some of the world’s most advanced scientific research facilities and expertise, ensuring that cutting-edge research is translated into impactful innovations.

It is also home to a vibrant community of apprentices, and during the visit, the Prime Minister engaged in discussions with apprentices from PsiQuantum and across the laboratory.

These conversations focused on the cutting-edge science and engineering projects underway, as well as the exciting opportunities for international collaborations that the apprentices are helping to support.

Global scientific progress

Professor Mark Thomson, STFC Executive Chair, recently said: