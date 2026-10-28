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Prime Minister and Chancellor’s call with the President of Ukraine
The Prime Minister and Chancellor spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning ahead of Cabinet.
They began by setting out how what was happening in Ukraine was central to UK and European security.
Outlining the UK’s unflinching support, the Prime Minister said he was delighted to be able to update the President this morning, on behalf of the Ukrainian people, how the UK would increase its financial support to Ukraine by £10 billion in today’s Budget.
That included £500 million additional military support from the Ministry of Defence to plug urgent gaps in Ukraine’s air defences this winter, £7 billion of economic support being made available over three years, and a further £3 billion in UK Export Finance (UKEF) capacity for Ukraine, prioritised for military support, the Prime Minister said.
It was the biggest financial package ever committed to Ukraine by the UK and was a symbol of this government’s commitment to ensuring Ukraine had the means to continue its courageous fight against Russia’s illegal invasion, the Prime Minister added.
The UK would also continue to increase its pressure on Putin, to force him to the negotiating table, by continuing to step up its sanctions, the Chancellor said.
The leaders also discussed the upcoming European Political Community meeting and agreed on the need to use the meeting to drive forward further support from partners for Ukraine.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor finished the call by telling President Zelenskyy that all of the Ukrainian people were in their thoughts as they continued to face such barbaric attacks.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-and-chancellors-call-with-the-president-of-ukraine-28-october-2026
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