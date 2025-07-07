10 Downing Street
Prime Minister and Home Secretary mark 20th anniversary of 7/7
- Home Office
The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have paid tribute to victims and survivors of the 7/7 attacks and will join the nation in marking the 20th anniversary.
Memorials will be held throughout the day alongside victims, survivors, loved ones and first responders to remember the 52 people killed and hundreds of others injured in the attacks.
Ahead of the anniversary, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
Today the whole country will unite to remember the lives lost in the 7/7 attacks, and all those whose lives were changed forever.
We honour the courage shown that day—the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors, and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.
Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now—against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.
Marking 20 years, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:
Twenty years have passed since 7/7 but the passage of time makes what happened that day no less shocking. It was an appalling attack on our capital city and on democracy itself.
As we come together to mark this anniversary, my thoughts remain with the victims, survivors and all who loved them. Amid the horror of that day, we saw the best of people, our emergency services, first responders and ordinary Londoners who bravely acted to help one another. Their courage continues to inspire us.
We will always confront the threats facing this country to keep the public safe and preserve our way of life.
The anniversary of a terrorist attack can re-trigger trauma for victims and survivors of terrorism. If you, or someone you know has been affected by terrorism, support is available at gov.uk/victimsofterrorism.
The government has taken action to deliver strengthened support for victims and survivors of terrorism, announcing plans for a new dedicated support hub to help victims recover and rebuild their lives. Proposals for a new national day for victims and survivors of terrorism have also been consulted on, helping the country to remember and honour victims.
The public will also be better protected through strengthened security of public events and venues following the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act, better known as Martyn’s Law, receiving royal assent in April.
