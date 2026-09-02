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Prime Minister Andy Burnham's statement in response to the German attribution
Prime Minister Andy Burnham's statement in response to the German attribution.
The United Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Germany following Russia’s egregious and reckless attack in Leipzig.
Russian attempts to undermine our united resolve and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and doomed to fail.
As I made clear in Kyiv last week, our commitment to supporting Ukraine from Russia’s illegal invasion is ironclad.
The strong measures taken by the German government show action against any attack of this nature will be met with a clear response.
We will not waver in our resolve to deter attacks on our freedom and security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-andy-burnhams-statement-in-response-to-the-german-attribution
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