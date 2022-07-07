10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement in Downing Street: 7 July 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement in Downing Street.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement in Downing Street
Good afternoon everybody,
It is now clearly the will of the parliamentary conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party
and therefore a new Prime Minister
and I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady
the chairman of our backbench MPs
that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now
and the timetable will be announced next week
and I have today appointed a cabinet to serve - as I will - until a new leader is in place
so I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019 – many of them voting Conservative for the first time
thank you for that incredible mandate
the biggest Conservative majority since 1987
the biggest share of the vote since 1979
and the reason I have fought so hard for the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person
was not just because I wanted to do so
but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019
and of course I am immensely proud of the achievements of this government
from getting Brexit done and settling our relations with the continent after half a century
reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in parliament
getting us all through the pandemic
delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe
the fastest exit from lockdown
and in the last few months leading the west in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine
and let me say now to the people of Ukraine that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes
and at the same time in this country we have at the same time been pushing forward a vast programme of investment in infrastructure, skills and technology
the biggest for a century
because if I have one insight into human beings
it is that genius and talent and enthusiasm and imagination are evenly distributed throughout the population
but opportunity is not
and that is why we need to keep levelling up
keep unleashing the potential of every part of the United Kingdom
and if we can do that in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe
and in the last few days I have tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments
when we are delivering so much
and when we have such a vast mandate and when we are actually only a handful of points behind in the polls
even in mid term after quite a few months of pretty unrelenting sledging
and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally
and I regret not to have been successful in those arguments
and of course it is painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself
but as we’ve seen at Westminster, the herd is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves and
and my friends in politics no one is remotely indispensable
And our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times
not just helping families to get through it but changing and improving our systems, cutting burdens on businesses and families
and – yes – cutting taxes
because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services
and to that new leader I say, whoever he or she may be, I will give you as much support as I can
and to you the British people I know that there will be many who are relieved
but perhaps quite a few who will be disappointed
and I want you to know how sad I am to give up the best job in the world
but them’s the breaks
I want to thank Carrie and our children, to all the members of my family who have had to put up with so much for so long
I want to thank the peerless British civil service for all the help and support that you have given
our police, our emergency services and of course our NHS who at a critical moment helped to extend my own period in office
as well as our armed services and our agencies that are so admired around the world and
[Political content ommitted]
I want to thank the wonderful staff here at Number Ten and of course at chequers and our fantastic protforce detectives – the one group, by the way, who never leak
and above all I want to thank you the British public for the immense privilege you have given me
and I want you to know that from now until the new Prime Minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on
Being Prime Minister is an education in itself
I have travelled to every part of the United Kingdom and in addition to the beauty of our natural world
I have found so many people possessed of such boundless British originality and so willing to tackle old problems in new ways that I know that even if things can sometimes seem dark now, our future together is golden.
Thank you all very much.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/prime-minister-boris-johnsons-statement-in-downing-street-7-july-2022
