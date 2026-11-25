The Prime Minister is drawing a line in the sand on victims being silenced to protect perpetrators, announcing strict limits on when NDAs can be used.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledges to root out culture of silencing victims to protect perpetrators

Victims of crime will have no limits on who they can speak to, as new laws empowering them to speak freely come into force from January

People who experience or witness harassment in the workplace will also be able to speak out from the start of next year

Government to look at whether or not to stagger the age of consent, inviting survivors, parents, young people, victims support services and the wider public to come forward to share their experiences and inform this process

The Prime Minister is drawing a line in the sand on victims being silenced to protect perpetrators, announcing strict limits on when NDAs can be used.

Sending a clear signal that nobody is too powerful to be held to account, the Prime Minister has brought forward changes to NDAs that will mean, from January, they cannot be used to silence victims of crime or someone who has experienced harassment in the workplace.

Thanks to tireless campaigning from people like Zelda Perkins, from the new year, strict limits on NDAs will mean victims of crime have complete freedom over who they speak to, even if they sign one. This could include the police, family, friends, victims’ services or even the media if they choose. At the same time, all new NDAs between a worker and their employer will have relevant confidentiality clauses automatically voided if they experience or see harassment at work.

The Prime Minister is determined to not only stop victims from being silenced, but also empower people to challenge the structures that have allowed abuse to happen for far too long.

Yesterday, he also announced that the government will look at whether or not the law should be changed to stagger the age of consent, inviting survivors, parents, young people, victim support services and the wider public to come forward to share their experiences and inform this process.

This will form part of a serious conversation looking at the age of consent, the false rape myth of ‘third-party consent’, following Joanne Young bravely waiving her anonymity and speaking publicly about the harrowing abuse she suffered, as well as wider abuses of power.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Too many victims have suffered in silence, feeling like they can’t speak out because their perpetrator is too powerful. That must end. We must draw a line in the sand on the idea that powerful men are immune to facing justice because they think they can silence their victims. I not only want to make sure victims can speak out about their own abuse, but also have the opportunity to challenge the status quo. That’s why we will also be looking whether or not to stagger the age of consent, asking survivors, parents, young people, victim support services and the wider public to come forward to share their experiences and inform this process.

Zelda Perkins, Founder of Can’t Buy My Silence UK said:

After eight years of campaigning to stop powerful people using our legal system and NDAs to buy silence and protect perpetrators, this finally feels like true action and a real commitment to major change from the Prime Minister. These promises have the potential to transform lives, help reshape how we treat one another as a society and uphold the integrity of a legal system that must never be used to protect perpetrators at the expense of victims. I am really keen to see how this develops and look forward to working with the government to make sure these protections go far enough and genuinely cover everyone win society who needs them. These promises are hugely significant. Now we need to make sure they become reality.

The Prime Minister is clear that yesterday’s announcement on NDAs is just the start, and his government will keep working to make sure there are no exceptions or loopholes that mean NDAs keep others silenced. Next year, the government will set out next steps to ban harassment NDAs gagging outside of the workplace including for freelancers and fans.

Over the last few weeks, the public has been shocked by a number of high-profile cases that have shone the light on the reality of violence against women and girls.

The government is meeting the moment by setting out changes that will protect victims and give them a voice, having been elected on a pledge to tackle this emergency and halve these abhorrent crimes in the next decade.

This builds on the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy set out last year, with pledges that span education, criminal justice and support for victims.

Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims, Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls and International Justice, said: