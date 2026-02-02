Prime Minister celebrates Great British theatre in Shanghai

The Prime Minister recently visited the Design Innovation Institute in Shanghai to mark the growing impact of British theatre in China – boosting growth and supporting jobs at home.

Alongside actress Rosamund Pike and representatives from the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, the Prime Minister met performing arts students from a local school in Shanghai.

Rosamund joined the Prime Minister following her sold-out run in National Theatre production Inter Alia, which will transfer to cinemas across China this spring as part of National Theatre Live – which takes the best British theatre to venues around the world, reaching millions of people.

The National Theatre has had huge success with its productions in China, with its productions having been shown in more than 7,000 venues since 2015.

The Prime Minister is in Shanghai following a trip to Beijing, where he is making the case for a more consistent and strategic partnership between the UK and China, which will unlock more opportunities for British businesses to grow and expand into China’s huge economy.

The performing arts sector contributed £4.5 billion to the economy and supported 105,000 British jobs in 2023.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently ​said:

The success of Great British organisations such as the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company in China showcases the strength and appeal of our world-leading creative industries. Their superpower is their soft power – benefiting Britain across the globe.

The Prime Minister also joined representatives from the Royal Shakespeare Company, who have announced that their award-winning West End show Matilda the Musical will return to China for a third tour from next month. He met cast and crew from the production

The success of both organisations in China highlights the growing impact of British theatre as a cultural export – showcasing the talent and expertise of UK performing arts professionals across the globe while supporting jobs at home.

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-CEO of the National Theatre, recently ​said:

The National Theatre offers the widest access to high quality theatre in the world and has a rich history of sharing productions on stage and in cinemas in China. As such, joining the Prime Minister on this vital trip is a fitting privilege. We are thrilled to share the news that National Theatre’s smash hit play Inter Alia starring Rosamund Pike will be coming to Chinese cinemas this spring. Thanks to our partners ATW Culture, who have significantly increased the number of venues screening National Theatre Live in China, we are now able to turbo-charge our reach. This important play, written by Suzie Miller, resonated deeply with audiences during its sold-out run at the National Theatre. The stage production will shortly transfer to London’s West End, and it’s wonderful that a whole new audience across China will now get to experience it in cinemas.

Daniel Evans, Co-Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company recently said,

The Royal Shakespeare Company is proud to share the best of British theatre with audiences around the world, strengthening the connections and joy that theatre brings across borders. The 2026 Matilda The Musical China tour showcases world-class British creativity and supports more than 100 jobs for UK nationals. Running from February to August, this acclaimed, multi-award-winning production will delight over a quarter of a million audience members across China. First performed on our stage in Stratford-upon-Avon in the heart of the West Midlands in 2010, Matilda The Musical continues to inspire audiences across the globe.

