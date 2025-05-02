Prime Minister hails game changing UK-made RAF drones

Hundreds of highly skilled jobs are being supported by the RAF’s new cutting-edge UK made drones.

New British-made ‘StormShroud’ drones are at the cutting edge of defence combat air, taking advantage of learnings from countering Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine

Brand new tech supports hundreds of jobs and shows investment in UK defence is driving economic growth, making communities better off, and bolstering national security by delivering on the Plan for Change

Getting from the factory to the frontline at an unprecedented pace, the drones will fly alongside crewed aircraft as part of crucial RAF frontline missions, to knock out enemy air defences

Tekever, who manufacture the drones, announce a further £400 million investment in the UK

Hundreds of highly skilled jobs are being supported by the RAF’s new cutting-edge UK made drones, known as ‘StormShroud’, which come into operation today (Friday 2 May), as the Prime Minister further bolsters UK national security.

It is the latest boost to the UK’s defence capabilities as the armed forces reap the benefits from Ukraine’s battlefield experience, and comes as the UK continues to play a leading role in peace negotiations, including building momentum in talks between leaders in Rome last weekend. The UK is also driving forward Coalition of the Willing planning as well as accelerating UK-Ukrainian defence industrial cooperation.

The StormShroud drone is a groundbreaking first-of-its-kind drone that will make the RAF’s world-class combat aircraft more survivable and more lethal. The drones offer a step change in capability by using a high-tech BriteStorm signal jammer to disrupt enemy radar at long ranges, protecting our aircraft and pilots. In revolutionary new tactics, the drones support aircraft like Typhoon and F35 Lightning, by confusing enemy radars and allowing combat aircraft to attack targets unseen. This means for the first time, the RAF will benefit from high-end electronic warfare without needing crew to man it, freeing them up for other vital frontline missions.

The RAF is investing an initial £19 million into the cutting-edge drones, which are made in the UK and directly support 200 highly skilled engineering jobs at multiple UK locations already from West Wales to Somerset, with further opportunities expected in future. StormShroud is just the first of a family of next-generation drones - known as Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACPs) - being delivered to the RAF.

The Tekever AR3 and AR5 have had extensive use on the frontline fighting Putin’s illegal war, racking up more than 10,000 hours of flight for Ukraine’s forces. The RAF is taking the next step by integrating best-in-class signal scrambling technology into the drones to boost the UK’s defences at home, as the Prime Minister steps up UK defence capabilities to counter complex threats in the face of global instability.

In a further vote of confidence in Britain’s defence industry, British-Portuguese tech company Tekever, who manufacture the drones in the UK, plan to invest a further £400 million over the next 5 years across the UK and create up to 1,000 more highly skilled jobs.

The Prime Minister will visit to a Leonardo UK site in the South East today to see first-hand the expertise that goes into manufacturing the drones, and meeting the staff involved in delivering it, including many engineering apprentices representing the next generation of British defence industry excellence.

As well as stepping up to protect our interests on the world stage, this government’s commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 means more secure, well-paid jobs for a generation that’s proud to keep our country safe.

Just last week, the Carrier Strike Group launched its eight-month deployment and will join exercises, operations and visits with 30 countries across the Mediterranean, Middle East, south-east Asia, Japan and Australia – led by the Royal Navy’s largest and most powerful aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. The deployment sends a powerful message that the UK and its allies stand ready to protect vital trade routes in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: