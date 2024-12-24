10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Christmas message: 24 December 2024
This Christmas, people will be travelling up and down the country. Heading home, visiting relatives and loved ones to celebrate together the hope and joy of this special season.
It’s a time to remind ourselves what’s really important. Family. Friendship. And fellowship between all people.
Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times.
I’d like especially to thank those who will spend their Christmas serving others this year. In our NHS and emergency services, our Armed Forces and the churches and charities that will welcome every person this Christmas.
Because I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas. Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone.
Because as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story reminds all of us to reach out to one another. To care for one another. And to look after those around us.
This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story.
I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings.
So, from my family to yours, I hope you have a very merry Christmas.
