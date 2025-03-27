Prime Minister meets Coalition of the Willing in Paris following UK military planning meetings

The Prime Minister will co-host the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing alongside President Macron in Paris today (Thursday 27 March).

Prime Minister will underscore that all must back Ukraine to remain in the fight against Russia

Military planning to cover air, sea and land forces to support a lasting and durable peace and deter future Russian aggression

Prime Minister expected to say “Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine’s future. Now Putin needs to show he’s willing to play ball”

At the meeting, he will present the outcomes of this week’s planning meetings in support of Ukraine, which took place at the UK military operational headquarters in Northwood over the last three days.

The intensive sessions, which convened over 200 military planners from countries across the globe, considered in detail the structure of any future force to ensure Ukraine can defend itself from future Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister will underline that all must come together to support Ukraine to remain in the fight and back US efforts to make real progress despite continued Russian obfuscation.

Planning so far has looked across the full range of European military capabilities including aircraft, tanks, troops, intelligence and logistics capabilities – and discussions have centred on how European nations can contribute their own capabilities to support any future force.

Discussions will continue around military planning of air, sea and land forces that would be required to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

As the Prime Minister has repeatedly stated, a lasting peace in Ukraine can only be provided if we step up and give real and credible security assurances to deter Putin from coming back in future.

The Prime Minister will say that excellent progress has been made, and Europe is mobilising together in pursuit of peace, but now we must continue to keep up the momentum.

The Prime Minister will add that Putin has clearly shown his lack of commitment to the peace process, following ceasefire talks convened by the United States in Saudi Arabia this week.

Published readouts from both sides confirmed a naval ceasefire and prevention of use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea but Russia immediately backtracked and placed conditions on the agreements – despite good faith participation from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will say: