Prime Minister meets new First Minister in Cardiff for two day Welsh visit
The Prime Minister recently (19 August 2024) arrived in Cardiff for his first in-person meeting with First Minister Eluned Morgan since she took up the role this month.
The Prime Minister met with the First Minister in the Welsh capital where they discussed the importance of continuing to reset the crucial relationship between the UK and Welsh Governments and their joint determination to deliver for working people in every part of the country.
As the UK Government embarks on a decade of national renewal, the people and communities of Wales will be front and centre of the focus to create good quality jobs, drive down energy bills and provide the energy security we need.
The two leaders visited a renewable energy site yesterday where they looked at how Welsh companies are investing in clean power projects to power homes and support jobs in the local community.
This comes a week after the UK Government has announced the immediate release of £13.5 million in funding to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel’s decision to transition to greener steel-making.
