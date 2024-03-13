10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's article in the Telegraph: 12 March 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's piece in the Telegraph (12 March 2024).
[Please note: Political content has been redacted from this article.]
You can’t protect national security without delivering energy security. The war in Ukraine reminded us all of that. A nation that is dependent on the whims of dictators for its energy supply can never be truly safe.
That is why we stopped Russian energy imports and are standing on our own two feet. Instead of empowering Putin, we are powering Britain – delivering new sources of home-grown energy, with new nuclear power plants, record investment in renewables, and new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.
We should be proud that our domestic energy production is thriving, directly supporting over 160,000 jobs, with tens of thousands more along the supply chains. And we should be proud that we are on track to meet our net zero targets.
By rolling out wind and solar power, heat pumps and home insulation, we have cut the role of fossil fuels across the UK’s electricity system. Emissions from the power sector are down by 65 per cent since 2010. While other nations continue to build coal-fired power stations, our last one is closing this year.
We’re going further and faster than ever to deliver green energy, in a way that doesn’t place extra burdens on the British people. But our analysis – underpinned by research out today – shows that we will need gas generation in the immediate term to meet rising demand. Ultimately, we will meet this demand with renewables and with new, cleaner gas technologies to abate emissions. We’re investing millions to achieve this, but it will take time. So in the short term we will need more unabated gas power capacity.
The Climate Change Committee also supports a defined role for gas generation in 2035. But this exposes a new challenge, because much of our existing gas capacity is nearing the end of its life.
So it’s time to grasp the nettle. It’s time to set out the plan to secure our energy supplies on the road to net zero – and that’s what we’re doing today.
While we will continue leading the world in renewable power we will also take decisive action to boost our gas power capacity. First, by extending the life of existing gas facilities, where it is practical to do so. Second, by building the necessary new capacity to replace the gas-fired power plants that will need to be retired.
When the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, this is how we will keep your lights on and your bills down. It is the insurance policy Britain needs to protect our energy security, while we deliver our net zero transition.
[Please note: Political content redacted here]
So this is our plan. We will deliver net zero, but not by piling thousands of pounds worth of costs onto households, and not by imperilling national security by relying on the likes of Russia. Ultimately, we will use British energy to deliver British energy security – making our nation safer, stronger and more prosperous for generations to come.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/prime-minister-rishi-sunaks-article-in-the-telegraph-12-march-2024
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Wrongful Post Office convictions to be quashed through landmark legislation: 13 March 202413/03/2024 13:20:00
Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters wrongly convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal will have convictions quashed following landmark legislation introduced today [Wednesday 13 March].
International Women's Day celebrated at Downing Street - 8 March 202412/03/2024 12:15:00
Inspirational women from across the country were invited to Downing Street last week to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024.
Unions will recommend new offer to NHS consultants05/03/2024 13:12:00
The British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will put the offer forward for a vote in the coming weeks.
PM address on extremism: 1 March 202404/03/2024 11:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently (01 March 2024) made a statement outside Downing Street on extremism.
Local leaders to receive £4.7 billion to transform transport across the North and Midlands26/02/2024 13:27:00
Unprecedented transport budget targeted at smaller cities, towns and rural areas will fund projects that matter most to local communities.
G7 Leaders' Statement: 24 February 202426/02/2024 11:10:00
The leaders of G7 countries issued a joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
PM statement to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine26/02/2024 10:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a statement to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.