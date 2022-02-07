10 Downing Street
Prime Minister sets out new team to help deliver on the people's priorities
The Prime Minister recently (05 February 2022) continued the overhaul of his senior team as he improves the No 10 operation and delivers the change necessary to get on with the job. The new appointments will have the discipline and focus to drive the Prime Minister’s priorities and deliver for the country.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay MP will take on a significant new role, put in charge of integrating the new Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office, driving the government’s agenda more efficiently and ensuring it is better aligned with the Cabinet and backbenchers. He will become the Prime Minister’s new Chief of Staff, working directly with Cabinet colleagues to ensure the Prime Minister’s levelling up agenda is driven forward and delivered at maximum speed. This change will significantly strengthen Cabinet government, meaning there will be an enhanced role for both Ministers and Parliament.
Guto Harri, a respected journalist with a distinguished BBC career before taking on some of the most demanding roles in communications, is joining as Director of Communications. He was the Prime Minister’s Spokesman and Chief of Staff during his first term as London Mayor.
There will continue to be further appointments over the coming days with a particular focus on improving engagement and liaison with MPs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said:
This week I promised change, so that we can get on with the job the British public elected us to do. We need to continue our recovery from the pandemic, help hundreds of thousands more people into work, and deliver our ambitious agenda to level up the entire country, improving people’s opportunities regardless of where they’re from.
The changes I’m announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-sets-out-new-team-to-help-deliver-on-the-peoples-priorities
