Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Prime Minister should make tackling England’s obesity crisis his personal mission, says Health Committee
The Health and Social Care Committee has urged the Prime Minister to make it his “clear, personal mission” to tackle England’s obesity crisis, after decades of policy failure.
In a third and final report of their ‘food and weight management’ inquiry, MPs say they have “no faith” that the government will achieve its aim – stated in the 2025 10 Year Health Plan – to “launch a moonshot to end the obesity epidemic”.
The cross-party Committee says the government needs to clearly define what it means by “ending the obesity epidemic” and set a target and milestones towards reducing rates across the country.
The government must also produce a cross-departmental action plan which takes every opportunity to tackle this challenge. The Prime Minister must be the one to drive actions by multiple government departments towards the same objective, and ensure it remains a cross-government priority.
The action plan should focus equally on both prevention, including through regulatory changes to the food environment, and on treatment with lifelong support for those living with obesity, with options including behavioural support, weight-loss medication and surgery.
The report recommends that Andy Burnham should oversee this work by chairing a new Cabinet committee to drive delivery of the moonshot overall.
Read more about the Committee’s two previous reports from this inquiry, on treatment of obesity and fixing the food environment.
In 2024, 30% of adults in England were living with obesity, a further 36% were overweight, according to NHS England. 28% of children aged 13 to 15 were overweight or obese.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), citing research by Frontier Economics, said obesity costs the UK economy £74.3 billion a year. This includes £11.4 billion to the NHS, £8.9bn to business, £0.4 billion to social care, and costs from reduced quality of life of £48.1 billion.
Chair comment
Health and Social Care Committee Chair Layla Moran MP said:
“The government last year declared its bold ambition to end the obesity epidemic, but it lacks a cohesive, coherent plan. An ambition without a plan risks sounding either naïve at best, or insincere at worst, and is bound to fail.
“The moonshot to end the epidemic must be tough on the causes of obesity as well as providing treatment. The government's plan must tackle problems upstream and downstream. That’s why improving the care pathways and access to treatment must be twinned with determination to change the food environment.
“That will mean standing up to the food industry on numerous points – regulating the constant presence of adverts and promotions for unhealthy food and drink that wallpaper our lives, simpler labelling on products, targets for supermarkets to sell more healthy foods and restricting fast food outside schools.
“This issue transcends government departments, and experience tells us that if the Prime Minister isn’t calling the shots on such a huge, societal issue, the loose ends won’t join up and the moonshot will crash land. We urge him to take up this ambition and be the driver of change. In turn, the NHS, public health and the economy will reap the long-term benefits.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/81/health-and-social-care-committee/news/218514/prime-minister-should-make-tackling-englands-obesity-crisis-his-personal-mission-says-health-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
British Council: Govt lacks positive vision for UK’s soft power flagship - PAC30/10/2026 13:20:00
The British Council estimates that it generates over £1bn in soft power activity for the UK each year - and yet its future is in danger over a £197m loan.
Sizewell C investors set to cash in and leave taxpayers to foot the bill, PAC warns28/10/2026 12:05:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is raising the alarm over the substantial financial contribution and risk borne by UK taxpayers and consumers in the construction of Sizewell C.
Charity Commission Board must take responsibility for 'staggering' decision to launch legal action against PHSO, MPs find28/10/2026 09:15:00
The Charity Commission’s decision to take legal action against the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), which resulted in the Ombudsman essentially being blocked from laying her reports before MPs, was wrong and must be learned from, according to a new report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
Boost NHS access to weight-loss drugs and transform obesity treatment, MPs tell government23/10/2026 16:20:00
The NHS’s support for people to lose weight should be overhauled with obesity treated as a long-term, managed condition like diabetes, the Health and Social Care Committee says in a new report.
Financial Services Regulation Committee publishes report on home and travel insurance regulation23/10/2026 13:05:00
The Financial Services Regulation Committee has today published its report Home and travel insurance regulation: more for the FCA to do.
Government unable to say how much it spends on digital transformation, committee warns22/10/2026 16:05:00
The government has said it cannot publish annual figures showing department and public bodies spending on digital and data-driven transformation because its existing financial systems do not allow it to do so.
Report: Glaring capability gaps in High North leave UK vulnerable22/10/2026 11:20:00
The UK must address serious military capability gaps in the High North and should consider whether the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) should focus more on threats in the region, particularly if the UK has to plan for uncertainty over US support for NATO, a report by the Defence Committee has found. To offset the effects of any greater JEF focus on the High North, the UK may need to consider building up the current British Army force in Estonia to brigade strength, matching what Germany is already undertaking in Lithuania.
UK could be left on sidelines of global tech race by cautious govt approach to R&D21/10/2026 16:20:00
Government should be bolder in taking stakes in innovative businesses it has backed with grants. In a new report on UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the PAC urges government to do much more to recover taxpayers’ money when a successful company exploits research for which UKRI has paid.