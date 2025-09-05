Friday 05 Sep 2025 @ 16:15
10 Downing Street
Printable version

Prime Minister statement on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent

Prime Minister statement on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.

I wish to send my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family on the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. 

For many years, she was one of our hardest working royals – supporting our late Queen Elizabeth II in her official duties at home and abroad.  

She brought compassion, dignity and a human touch to everything she did. Many will remember that moment at the Wimbledon Ladies Final, when she touchingly comforted the runner-up, Jana Novotna. 

Later, when it was discovered she had been giving her time and working anonymously as a music teacher at a school in Hull, it seemed typical of her unassuming nature. 

In so many ways, the Duchess sought to help. My thoughts are with her husband, His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, her family and all those whose lives she touched.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-statement-on-the-death-of-her-royal-highness-the-duchess-of-kent

Share this article

Latest News from
10 Downing Street

Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary

13/08/2020 15:03:23

The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.

UK and Norway sign historic deal strengthening NATO's northern flank and boosting jobs and growth

04/09/2025 17:12:00

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, and his Norwegian counterpart, Tore O. Sandvik, today signed an historic agreement to enhance the strategic partnership between the UK and Norway

PM virtual meeting with the Coalition of the Willing: 4 September 2025

04/09/2025 16:15:00

The Prime Minister addressed a virtual call of the Coalition of the Willing from Glasgow this morning.

Strategic bilateral framework between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: 3 September 2025

04/09/2025 13:20:00

Strategic bilateral framework between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: 3 September 2025.

Strategic bilateral framework between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

04/09/2025 09:15:00

Strategic bilateral framework between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Update on Gaza Medical Evacuation Scheme

25/08/2025 09:22:00

UK Government update on efforts to medically evacuate Gazan children for treatment in the UK.

Statement of the Co-chairs of the Coalition of the Willing: 17 August 2025

18/08/2025 14:10:00

President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer yesterday co-chaired a virtual meeting of a grouping of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ Leaders.

PM statement on Ukraine: 16 August 2025

18/08/2025 13:20:00

The Prime Minister's statement on Ukraine (16 August 2025).

Statement of the Co-chairs of the Coalition of the Willing: 13 August 2025

15/08/2025 11:20:00

President Macron, Prime Minister Starmer and Chancellor Merz recently (13 August 2025) co-chaired a virtual meeting of a grouping of ‘Coalition of the Willing’ Leaders.

Active Wellbeing Autumn - Your Nudge to Budge