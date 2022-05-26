Prime Minister to address Parliament ahead of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Prime Minister will address Parliament today [Thursday 26 May] to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

In proposing an Humble Address, he will praise her dedicated service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout her historic seventy year reign.

To celebrate the milestone, thousands of people in communities across the UK will come together to take part in festivities during a four-day Bank Holiday weekend spanning 2-5 June.

Events such as a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place, bringing people together to celebrate Her Majesty.

Proposing the Humble Address, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say: