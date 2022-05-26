10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Prime Minister to address Parliament ahead of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address Parliament to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
The Prime Minister will address Parliament today [Thursday 26 May] to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.
In proposing an Humble Address, he will praise her dedicated service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth throughout her historic seventy year reign.
To celebrate the milestone, thousands of people in communities across the UK will come together to take part in festivities during a four-day Bank Holiday weekend spanning 2-5 June.
Events such as a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place, bringing people together to celebrate Her Majesty.
Proposing the Humble Address, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say:
Today we pay tribute to a head of state whose length of service and dedication to duty to are simply without parallel.
The only monarch most of us in this country have ever known and the rock to which our nation and our people have been anchored throughout all that the past 70 years have thrown at us.
That is why next week the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will be unabashed in celebrating not the institution of the Crown but the individual who wears it.
This remarkable woman who by God and her right has led her country through good times and bad.
Who has dedicated her life to her people, to her beloved Commonwealth, to the very idea of what a constitutional monarchy can and should be.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-to-address-parliament-ahead-of-her-majesty-the-queens-platinum-jubilee
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM press conference opening remarks: 25 May 202225/05/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opening remarks at today’s press conference.
PM statement to the House of Commons: 25 May 202225/05/2022 14:05:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement to the House of Commons.
Prime Minister hails infrastructure investment to unlock growth and boost jobs24/05/2022 10:05:00
The Prime Minister will rally Ministers behind the government’s multibillion drive to unlock economic growth and job creation through strong infrastructure and better transport links.
Cabinet drive to make streets safer: 17 May 202217/05/2022 11:25:00
The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will meet today to drive forward their mission to cut crime and make our streets safer.
PM urges parties to restore power-sharing institutions on visit to Northern Ireland16/05/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges parties to restore power-sharing institutions on visit to Northern Ireland.
Regional Cabinet Meeting: 12 May 202213/05/2022 15:43:00
The Prime Minister yesterday hosted a Regional Cabinet meeting in Stoke-on-Trent.
Prime Minister signs new assurances to bolster European security: 11 May 202213/05/2022 11:43:00
The PM recently (11 May 2022) signed declarations with Sweden and Finland to reinforce their security and fortify northern Europe’s defences, in the face of renewed threats.