Prime Minister to announce new defence spending commitment and refresh of 2021 Integrated Review

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce an update to the 2021 Integrated Review in a speech at the UN General Assembly yesterday.

Set against the backdrop of a large scale war in Europe, the PM will highlight the significant threat from authoritarian states and the need for likeminded democracies to harness the power of cooperation.

The speech will stress the need to properly invest in physical security, and will commit the government to spending 3% of UK GDP on defence by 2030.

Alongside this, the PM has commissioned an update to the Integrated Review, with the process being led out of Downing Street by Professor John Bew, the PM's special adviser for foreign affairs and defence.

The refreshed strategy will ensure the UK is investing in the strategic capailities and alliances needed to challenge authoritarian states, and is expected to be published by the end of this year.

You can follow this link to view the full press release