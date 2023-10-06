Prime Minister to create ‘smokefree generation’ by ending cigarette sales to those born on or after 1 January 2009

Government to introduce historic new law to protect future generations of young people from the harms of smoking.

Smoking is the UK’s biggest preventable killer – causing around 1 in 4 cancer deaths and 64,000 in England alone – costing the economy and wider society £17 billion each year.

Move would be the most significant public health intervention in a generation, saving tens of thousands of lives and saving the NHS billions of pounds.

Further crackdown on youth vaping will see government consult on restricting disposable vapes and regulating flavours and packaging to reduce their appeal to children.

The government is set to introduce a historic new law to stop children who turn 14 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes in England, in a bid to create the first ‘smokefree generation’.

Proposed new legislation will make it an offence for anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 to be sold tobacco products – effectively raising the smoking age by a year each year until it applies to the whole population. This has the potential to phase out smoking in young people almost completely as early as 2040.

Smoking is highly addictive, with 4 in 5 smokers starting before the age of 20 and remaining addicted for the rest of their lives. By stopping young people from ever starting to smoke, the government will protect an entire generation of young people from the harms of smoking as they grow older.

It is also one of the biggest drivers of health inequalities across the country – deaths from smoking are more than two times higher in the most deprived local authorities, where more people smoke, compared to the most affluent. Smoking rates in pregnancy also vary hugely, with as many as 20% of pregnant women smoking in some parts of the country – increasing the chance of stillbirth by almost 50%.

It is also one of the biggest drivers of health inequalities across the country – deaths from smoking are more than two times higher in the most deprived local authorities, where more people smoke, compared to the most affluent. Smoking rates in pregnancy also vary hugely, with as many as 20% of pregnant women smoking in some parts of the country – increasing the chance of stillbirth by almost 50%.

Smoking also costs the economy £17 billion a year, through smoking related lost earnings, unemployment, early deaths and costs to the NHS.

These changes amount to one of the most significant public health interventions by the government in a generation. If the government does not act, the independent review published in 2022 estimated that nearly half a million people will die from smoking by 2030.

More broadly it is expected to mean up to 1.7 million fewer people smoke by 2075 – saving tens of thousands of lives, saving the health and care system billions of pounds and boosting the economy by up to £85 billion by 2075. It would also avoid up to 115,000 cases of strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and other lung diseases.

Smoking will not be criminalised, and our phased approach means anyone who can legally buy cigarettes now will not be prevented from doing so in future.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said:

No parent ever wants their child to start smoking. It is a deadly habit – killing tens of thousands of people and costing our NHS billions each year, while also being hugely detrimental to our productivity as a country. I want to build a better and brighter future for our children, so that’s why I want to stamp out smoking for good. These changes will mean our kids will never be able to buy a cigarette, preventing them getting hooked and protecting their health both now and in the future.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, recently said:

Smoking damages many lives. It causes stillbirths, asthma in children, heart disease, stroke and dementia in addition to causing most lung cancer and increasing risk of many other cancers. Becoming addicted to cigarettes in early life is one of the worst things that can happen for future health. Preventing people becoming addicted to smoking, and helping those who smoke to quit are two of the most important measures we can take to improve health.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay recently said:

Smoking kills, places a huge burden on the NHS and costs the economy billions every year. Through this landmark step we will protect our children, grandchildren and the health service from the dangers of smoking long into the future. And while vaping is an effective tool for adults quitting smoking, we are determined to tackle the concerning surge in children vaping, driven by marketing and flavouring which appears to specifically target young people.

The government has also today announced a further major crackdown on youth vaping, by announcing an intention to consult on plans to reduce the appeal and availability of vapes to children.

Vaping is rightly used by adults as a tool to quit smoking, but the health advice is clear – if you don’t smoke, don’t vape and children should never vape. It is already illegal for children to vape but in a worrying trend, youth vaping has tripled in the last three years, and more children now vape than smoke.

To ensure we get the balance right between protecting our children and supporting adult smokers to quit the government will bring forward a consultation.

The consultation will look at:

Restricting the flavours and descriptions of vapes so that vape flavours are no longer targeted at children – we want to ensure this is done in a way that continues to support adult smokers to switch.

Regulating point of sale displays in retail outlets so that vapes are kept out of sight from children and away from products that appeal to them, such as sweets.

Regulating vape packaging and product presentation, ensuring that neither the device nor its packaging is targeted to children.

Restricting the sale of disposable vapes, which are clearly linked to the rise in vaping in children. These products are not only attractive to children but also incredibly harmful to the environment.

We will also close loopholes in the law which allow children to get free samples and buy non-nicotine vapes.

Enforcement activity will also be strengthened, with an investment of £30 million to support agencies such as local trading standards, HMRC and Border Force to take action to stop underage sales and tackle the import of illicit tobacco and vaping products at the border.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, recently said:

Smoking is the single biggest cause of preventable death and costs the NHS billions of pounds each year. Almost every minute of every day someone is admitted to hospital because of smoking. This is a momentous public health intervention and we welcome the government’s bold and ambitious action which will lead to longer and healthier lives. A smokefree generation will relieve an enormous burden on our NHS. Stop smoking services help hundreds of thousands of people every year quit for good. With double the funding - now £140 million – even more people will be able to access this free service to kick the habit once and for all.

Cancer Research UK’s Chief Executive, Michelle Mitchell OBE, recently said:

Raising the age of sale on tobacco products is a critical step on the road to creating the first ever smokefree generation. The Prime Minister deserves great credit for putting the health of its citizens ahead of the interests of the tobacco lobby. Investing more in stop smoking services is essential for the nation. Smoking places huge pressure on the NHS and the economy – with over 500,000 hospital admissions every year in England attributable to smoking. We will support the UK Government to quickly implement legislation to raise the age of sale, alongside their investment of more money in stop smoking services.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation, recently said:

Smoking is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, needlessly taking many lives prematurely. We welcome this important initiative from the Prime Minister to limit its damage to the health and well-being of our nation.

Deborah Arnott, Chief Executive of Action on Smoking and Health, recently said:

The Prime Minister has today announced an unprecedented set of measures to protect the next generation and hasten the day when smoking is obsolete. Children are four times as likely to start smoking if they grow up with smokers, and once they do it’s highly addictive and difficult to quit. The twin track approach of raising the age of sale and tougher enforcement to stop young people starting, matched by substantial additional funding to motivate addicted smokers to quit and providethem with the support they need to succeed, will help get us on track to a smokefree future. We look forward to the day when smoking is no longer responsible for avoidable ill health and perinatal mortality in babies and young children, nor the leading cause of premature death in adults.

The government will also continue to drive forward its agenda to support current smokers to quit for good, by:

More than doubling the current funding for stop smoking services, investing an additional £70 million a year to expand locally delivered and cost-effective services. This will support around 360,000 people to quit smoking;

Providing an additional £5 million this year and then £15 million a year thereafter to fund national tobacco marketing campaigns to explain the changes, the benefits of quitting and support available;

Rolling out a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – supporting 1 million smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes – the first national scheme of its kind in the world.

It comes on top of previous interventions such as the introduction of plain packaging on tobacco products, raising the age of sale from 16 to 18 and banning smoking in public places – all of which have had a significant impact on smoking rates. In particular, raising the age of sale reduced the prevalence of smoking among 16/17-year-olds by 30%.

Overall, the number of people who smoke has reduced by two thirds since 1974, when smoking was at its peak.

Dr Camilla Kingdon, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, recently said:

As a children’s doctor, I am in no doubt that both smoking and vaping are terrible for the health of babies, children and young people. The prime minister’s announcement is hugely welcome.

Dr Jeanette Dickson, Chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, recently said:

The Chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges welcomes the Prime Minister’s bold announcement to effectively end smoking in the UK. The damage done by smoking affects everyone, from unborn babies through to our oldest family members. The best way to prevent these harms is to reduce and ultimately bring an end to smoking in the UK.”

Professor Kamila Hawthorne MBE, GP, recently said:

As a GP of 35 years’ standing, I have seen the terrible irreversible damage that smoking does to health. It is much easier to never have started smoking, than trying to stop once a habit has formed. Opportunities to smoke must not be available to children, and anything that prevents a smoking habit is worth supporting.

Tim Mitchell, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, recently said:

“Smoking is a major cause of cancer and many other conditions that require surgery, as well as affecting recovery after an operation. By reducing the number of people who smoke, these measures will save lives and reduce the need for surgery.”

Dr Sarah Clarke, President of the Royal College of Physicians and Consultant Cardiologist at Royal Papworth Hospital Cambridge, recently said: