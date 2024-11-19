Prime Minister to drive forward UK growth as he meets world's leading economic powers at G20

The Prime Minister will use his trip to the G20 in Brazil this week to strengthen ties with the world’s leading economic powers to drive growth and deliver for the British people at home.

Prime Minister will strengthen the UK’s ties with major global economies in Brazil this week to drive growth at home

He will meet President Xi Jinping of China for the first time as government seeks sensible and pragmatic engagement rooted in the UK’s national interests

PM to mark 1,000 days since Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine by calling on G20 countries to step up their support or face ‘unfathomable consequences’

He will say that building pragmatic partnerships with other countries, even where our values differ, is crucial in order to advance the UK’s national interests and galvanise proper progress on the global challenges we face.

This year’s G20 summit takes place in an increasingly volatile context, with Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine entering its 1,000th day this week, and ongoing conflict in the Middle East and beyond.

The Prime Minister is expected to mark the sobering 1,000 day milestone by calling on G20 countries to go further and faster in their support of Ukraine, highlighting the ‘unfathomable consequences’ if Putin succeeds.

On Monday, the Prime Minister is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping of China for the first time, as the government continues to seek serious, stable and pragmatic engagement with China – rooted at all times in the UK’s national interests.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council with major economies, the Prime Minister will say that it is only right that we engage with China pragmatically where there are clear areas of mutual cooperation - including on international stability, climate and growth.

At the same time, he will be firm on the need to have honest conversations on areas of disagreement, while competing and challenging where we have to.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday said:

It is in the UK’s best interests to engage on the global stage – whether that’s building strong and fruitful partnerships with our closest allies or being frank with those whose values differ from our own. Close cooperation with the world’s leading economies is vital to secure investment into the UK, and create the jobs needed to catalyse growth. As we mark 1,000 days since Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, I will be doing all I can to bolster Ukraine as they continue to bravely defend their sovereignty. Under my leadership, the UK will be a responsible actor at a time of increasing volatility in the world, while ensuring our diplomacy delivers for people at home.

The G20 will bring together the 19 countries with the largest global economies - representing 85% of global GDP and 75% of all trade.

The Prime Minister will be focused on building partnerships that increase growth and security at home and abroad, advancing international financial reforms, accelerating the climate transition and the deployment of clean power, and supporting the economic development of developing countries.

The Prime Minister’s trip also marks the first visit by a British Prime Minister to Brazil in twelve years.

His visit will catalyse the UK’s relationship with the leading economic power in Latin America and advance shared areas of interest such as tackling climate change and making progress on the global green transition, protecting workers’ rights and bolstering trade.

Bilateral trade between the UK and Brazil was worth £11.2 billion last year.

The government is continuing to use its foreign policy agenda to deliver for people at home, working with partners across the globe on trade and investment to drive growth, galvanise action on climate change and improve energy security for the British people.