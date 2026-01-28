10 Downing Street
Prime Minister to promise a consistent, pragmatic partnership with China to make UK better off
- Prime Minister to travel to Beijing and Shanghai accompanied by nearly 60 British businesses and cultural organisations
-
As the world’s second largest economy and the UK’s third largest trading partner, engagement with China is vital for the British people
-
He will pledge a partnership fit for our times, grounded in the UK national interest and focused on making the UK better off
Working people and UK businesses will benefit from a more strategic and consistent UK relationship with China, the Prime Minister pledged yesterday in Beijing.
Alongside a delegation of nearly 60 representatives from British business, sport and culture, he will promise stability and clarity in the government’s approach – making up for years of inconsistency under previous governments.
Since taking office, the government has re-engaged with China – recognising that it is one of the world’s most consequential powers and its monumental growth has a significant impact on the lives of the British people.
It is the world’s second largest economy, a crucial player in global supply chains, and a growing military power. It is the UK’s third largest trading partner and supports 370,000 British jobs.
In a time of growing global instability, where events abroad continue to rebound on people at home, the Prime Minister has promised to act in the UK’s national interest.
Instead, he will pledge to remain clear-eyed and realistic when it comes to both the opportunities and challenges they pose – continuing to pursue co-operation in our interest while maintaining guardrails when it comes to our national security.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
For years, our approach to China has been dogged by inconsistency – blowing hot and cold, from Golden Age to Ice Age. But like it or not, China matters for the UK.
As one of the world’s biggest economic players, a strategic and consistent relationship with them is firmly in our national interest. That does not mean turning a blind eye to the challenges they pose – but engaging even where we disagree.
This is what our allies do, and what I will do: delivering for the public, putting more money in their pockets and keeping them safe through pragmatic, consistent co-operation abroad.”
Alongside a delegation of leading UK businesses and cultural organisations such as HSBC, GSK, Jaguar Land Rover and the National Theatre, the Prime Minister will push for access in areas where better co-operation with China would boost growth and deliver prosperity for the British people. That includes the UK’s world-leading financial services sector, creative industries and life sciences expertise.
However, he will be clear that we will not trade economic co-operation for our national security. He will raise the areas where we disagree with China – being clear that we will always defend our national security and where viewpoints differ, frank and open dialogue is of vital importance.
The Prime Minister will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday for talks on trade, investment and national security, before travelling to Shanghai for a range of engagements with British and Chinese businesses.
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle and Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby will join the Prime Minister on the visit.
It follows the successful 2025 Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) that secured £600 million in immediate benefits and the first UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) since 2018.
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:
For a decade, there has been a lack of serious engagement needed to capitalise on the opportunity of a better relationship with China.
We want to see trade flourish between us. From financial services to advanced manufacturing and the global energy transition, the UK’s strengths increasingly align with the rapidly evolving Chinese economy.
The first duty of government is security, and we protect ourselves best through active engagement and pragmatic cooperation, not by shutting the door.”
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby KC MP said:
The UK’s world-leading financial services sector is a cornerstone of our economy. With deep and liquid markets, and the FTSE hitting all-time highs, there are real opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with China which supports jobs for working people and growth for businesses across Britain.”
Colm Lacy, Chief Commercial Officer at British Airways, said:
As the UK’s flag carrier, we are honoured to support the Prime Minister Keir Starmer on this important visit to China. British Airways has a longstanding and proud history of connecting people, cultures and businesses around the world, and this trip reflects the vital role we play in fostering those relationships.
In 2025, we celebrated 20 years of flying to Shanghai, this year marks 90 years of service to Hong Kong, and we are also delighted to recognise the 10th anniversary of our China‑based cabin crew team. We look forward to continuing to serve the region and further strengthen the connections that bring people together, as well as supporting trade and tourism for many years to come.”
Dr Doug Gurr. Director, Natural History Museum:
For over 15 years, the Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition has toured to multiple locations in China. During 2025, our scientists co-authored over a hundred papers with Chinese collaborators, as well as facilitating collection and research visits. The museum is also excited to be expanding its commercial activities in the Chinese market from brand licensing to publishing projects.
I look forward to building on our existing ties with museum partners in China and to developing new opportunities for collaboration in research, collections, and knowledge exchange.”
Following his trip to China, the Prime Minister will travel to Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The UK-Japan partnership continues to grow – with an economic relationship worth over £100 billion which supports 200,000 UK jobs, and deepening ties across security and defence.
Notes to Editors
A full list of the travelling delegation is below:
1. Aberdeen Group - Jason Windsor
2. AngloAmerican - Stuart Chambers
3. Airbus - John Harrison
4. Arup - Jerome Frost
5. AstraZeneca - Pascal Soriot
6. Baker McKenzie - Sunny Mann
7. Barclays - Angela Liu
8. Birmingham Museums Trust - Sara Wajid
9. Bridgepoint Group - Tim Score
10. British Airways - Colm Lacy
11. Brompton Bikes - William Butler-Adams
12. Ceres Power - Warren Finegold
13. China Britain Business Council - Sebastian Wood
14. Chucklefish - Donna Orlowski
15. Clifford Chance - Adrian Cartwright
16. CVC - Robert Lucas
17. Edinburgh International Book Festival - Jenny Niven
18. Feng Ling Productions- Farooq Chaudhry
19. Freshfields - Georgia Dawson
20. GSK - Sir Jonathon Symonds
21. Haleon - Brian McNamara
22. Halle - David Butcher
23. Heatherwick - Craig Miller
24. HSBC - Brendan Nelson
25. Holland & Barrett - Anthony Houghton
26. Jaguar Land Rover - Pathamadai Balaji
27. KPMG - Melissa Geiger
28. Mayor of West Midlands - Richard Parker
29. Lady Mayor of the City of London - Susan Langley
30. Liberty London - Andrea Petochi
31. FTSE Russell - Fiona Bassett
32. McLaren - Nicholas Collins
33. National Galleries of Scotland - Anne Lyden
34. National Museums Liverpool - Laura Pye
35. National Theatre - Kate Varah
36. Natural History Museum - Doug Gurr
37. North East Museums - Keith Merrin
38. Octopus Energy - Greg Jackson
39. Pearson - Omar Abbosh
40. Prudential plc - Anil Wadhwani
41. PwC - Marco Amitrano
42. Relx - YS Chi
43. Royal Museums Greenwich - Paddy Rogers
44. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Sarah Bardwell
45. Royal Shakespeare Company - Daniel Evans
46. Schroders - Richard Oldfield
47. Science Museum Group - Shri Mukundagiri
48. Standard Chartered - William Winters
49. Table Tennis England - Sally Lockyer
50. USTWO Games - Maria Sayans
51. V&A Museum - Timothy Reeve
52. Visit Britain - Patricia Yates
53. World Professional Billiards & Snooker Association - Jason Ferguson
54. 8 lions - Jiella Esmat
