Prime Minister to promise a consistent, pragmatic partnership with China to make UK better off

Prime Minister to travel to Beijing and Shanghai accompanied by nearly 60 British businesses and cultural organisations

As the world’s second largest economy and the UK’s third largest trading partner, engagement with China is vital for the British people

He will pledge a partnership fit for our times, grounded in the UK national interest and focused on making the UK better off

Working people and UK businesses will benefit from a more strategic and consistent UK relationship with China, the Prime Minister pledged yesterday in Beijing.

Alongside a delegation of nearly 60 representatives from British business, sport and culture, he will promise stability and clarity in the government’s approach – making up for years of inconsistency under previous governments.

Since taking office, the government has re-engaged with China – recognising that it is one of the world’s most consequential powers and its monumental growth has a significant impact on the lives of the British people.

It is the world’s second largest economy, a crucial player in global supply chains, and a growing military power. It is the UK’s third largest trading partner and supports 370,000 British jobs.

In a time of growing global instability, where events abroad continue to rebound on people at home, the Prime Minister has promised to act in the UK’s national interest.

Instead, he will pledge to remain clear-eyed and realistic when it comes to both the opportunities and challenges they pose – continuing to pursue co-operation in our interest while maintaining guardrails when it comes to our national security.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

For years, our approach to China has been dogged by inconsistency – blowing hot and cold, from Golden Age to Ice Age. But like it or not, China matters for the UK. As one of the world’s biggest economic players, a strategic and consistent relationship with them is firmly in our national interest. That does not mean turning a blind eye to the challenges they pose – but engaging even where we disagree. This is what our allies do, and what I will do: delivering for the public, putting more money in their pockets and keeping them safe through pragmatic, consistent co-operation abroad.”

Alongside a delegation of leading UK businesses and cultural organisations such as HSBC, GSK, Jaguar Land Rover and the National Theatre, the Prime Minister will push for access in areas where better co-operation with China would boost growth and deliver prosperity for the British people. That includes the UK’s world-leading financial services sector, creative industries and life sciences expertise.

However, he will be clear that we will not trade economic co-operation for our national security. He will raise the areas where we disagree with China – being clear that we will always defend our national security and where viewpoints differ, frank and open dialogue is of vital importance.

The Prime Minister will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Thursday for talks on trade, investment and national security, before travelling to Shanghai for a range of engagements with British and Chinese businesses.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle and Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby will join the Prime Minister on the visit.

It follows the successful 2025 Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) that secured £600 million in immediate benefits and the first UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) since 2018.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

For a decade, there has been a lack of serious engagement needed to capitalise on the opportunity of a better relationship with China. We want to see trade flourish between us. From financial services to advanced manufacturing and the global energy transition, the UK’s strengths increasingly align with the rapidly evolving Chinese economy. The first duty of government is security, and we protect ourselves best through active engagement and pragmatic cooperation, not by shutting the door.”

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

The UK’s world-leading financial services sector is a cornerstone of our economy. With deep and liquid markets, and the FTSE hitting all-time highs, there are real opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with China which supports jobs for working people and growth for businesses across Britain.”

Colm Lacy, Chief Commercial Officer at British Airways, said:

As the UK’s flag carrier, we are honoured to support the Prime Minister Keir Starmer on this important visit to China. British Airways has a longstanding and proud history of connecting people, cultures and businesses around the world, and this trip reflects the vital role we play in fostering those relationships. In 2025, we celebrated 20 years of flying to Shanghai, this year marks 90 years of service to Hong Kong, and we are also delighted to recognise the 10th anniversary of our China‑based cabin crew team. We look forward to continuing to serve the region and further strengthen the connections that bring people together, as well as supporting trade and tourism for many years to come.”

Dr Doug Gurr. Director, Natural History Museum:

For over 15 years, the Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition has toured to multiple locations in China. During 2025, our scientists co-authored over a hundred papers with Chinese collaborators, as well as facilitating collection and research visits. The museum is also excited to be expanding its commercial activities in the Chinese market from brand licensing to publishing projects. I look forward to building on our existing ties with museum partners in China and to developing new opportunities for collaboration in research, collections, and knowledge exchange.”

Following his trip to China, the Prime Minister will travel to Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The UK-Japan partnership continues to grow – with an economic relationship worth over £100 billion which supports 200,000 UK jobs, and deepening ties across security and defence.

Notes to Editors

A full list of the travelling delegation is below:

1. Aberdeen Group - Jason Windsor

2. AngloAmerican - Stuart Chambers

3. Airbus - John Harrison

4. Arup - Jerome Frost

5. AstraZeneca - Pascal Soriot

6. Baker McKenzie - Sunny Mann

7. Barclays - Angela Liu

8. Birmingham Museums Trust - Sara Wajid

9. Bridgepoint Group - Tim Score

10. British Airways - Colm Lacy

11. Brompton Bikes - William Butler-Adams

12. Ceres Power - Warren Finegold

13. China Britain Business Council - Sebastian Wood

14. Chucklefish - Donna Orlowski

15. Clifford Chance - Adrian Cartwright

16. CVC - Robert Lucas

17. Edinburgh International Book Festival - Jenny Niven

18. Feng Ling Productions- Farooq Chaudhry

19. Freshfields - Georgia Dawson

20. GSK - Sir Jonathon Symonds

21. Haleon - Brian McNamara

22. Halle - David Butcher

23. Heatherwick - Craig Miller

24. HSBC - Brendan Nelson

25. Holland & Barrett - Anthony Houghton

26. Jaguar Land Rover - Pathamadai Balaji

27. KPMG - Melissa Geiger

28. Mayor of West Midlands - Richard Parker

29. Lady Mayor of the City of London - Susan Langley

30. Liberty London - Andrea Petochi

31. FTSE Russell - Fiona Bassett

32. McLaren - Nicholas Collins

33. National Galleries of Scotland - Anne Lyden

34. National Museums Liverpool - Laura Pye

35. National Theatre - Kate Varah

36. Natural History Museum - Doug Gurr

37. North East Museums - Keith Merrin

38. Octopus Energy - Greg Jackson

39. Pearson - Omar Abbosh

40. Prudential plc - Anil Wadhwani

41. PwC - Marco Amitrano

42. Relx - YS Chi

43. Royal Museums Greenwich - Paddy Rogers

44. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Sarah Bardwell

45. Royal Shakespeare Company - Daniel Evans

46. Schroders - Richard Oldfield

47. Science Museum Group - Shri Mukundagiri

48. Standard Chartered - William Winters

49. Table Tennis England - Sally Lockyer

50. USTWO Games - Maria Sayans

51. V&A Museum - Timothy Reeve

52. Visit Britain - Patricia Yates

53. World Professional Billiards & Snooker Association - Jason Ferguson

54. 8 lions - Jiella Esmat