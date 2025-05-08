Prime Minister to set out vision for ‘defence dividend’ in a changed world

As the nation marks VE Day, remembering the triumph of our values and the sacrifices made to secure them eight decades ago, the Prime Minister will share his vision for working people, once again, to feel the benefit of Britain stepping up.

As the nation marks VE Day, remembering the triumph of our values and the sacrifices made to secure them eight decades ago, the Prime Minister will share his vision for working people, once again, to feel the benefit of Britain stepping up.

Delivering the keynote speech at the London Defence Conference this morning, he will describe the government’s task to seize upon the ‘defence dividend’ presented by our increased investment in defence, in order to create jobs, wealth and opportunity in every corner of the country.

In doing so he will highlight how the government’s boost to defence spending – the highest since the Cold War – will not only provide safety and security for the United Kingdom, but also cement the UK’s status as a defence industrial leader, with more high skilled jobs for people proud to keep our country safe.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to say:

Our task now is to seize the defence dividend - felt directly in the pockets of working people, rebuilding our industrial base and creating the jobs of the future. A national effort. A time for the state, business and society to join hands, in pursuit of the security of the nation and the prosperity of its people. An investment in peace, but also an investment in British pride and the British people to build a nation that, once again, lives up to the promises made to the generation who fought for our values, our freedom and our security.

The Prime Minister will use his speech to deliver a tribute to the bravery of the veterans who secured victory 80 years ago and the remarkable men and women who carry the vital task of protecting our security today. It follows a street party on Downing Street on Monday where the Prime Minister welcomed Second World War veterans and cadets from across the country, and comes ahead of his attendance at the service at Westminster Abbey this afternoon.

He will say:

Britain’s victory was not just a victory for Britain. It was a victory for good against the assembled forces of hatred, tyranny and evil, for the light of our values – in a world that tried to put them out. Now, as you know, there are people who would happily do likewise today. Our values and security are confronted on a daily basis. We must use this moment to deliver security and renewal for our country.

At the Conference the Prime Minister will address policymakers, military figures, defence firms and academics from around the world.

In the face of global instability, he will reflect on how the conference theme ‘Alliances’ should mean not only our iron-clad commitment to NATO and Western Values but also an opportunity to double down on efforts to work hand-in-hand with business and society to make the UK better off and more secure.

He will announce the latest significant investment in British expertise with a £563 million contract for Rolls-Royce for the maintenance of Britain’s fleet of Typhoon fighter jets. The work to maintain 130 Typhoon engines will take place at Rolls-Royce’s sites, supporting hundreds of jobs in Bristol and beyond.

The announcement supports the government’s priority of continuing the UK’s great tradition of building the ships, missiles, artillery, vehicles, aircraft and more that keeps us safe – cementing the British defence industry’s place as the engine of national renewal.

It comes less than a week after the Prime Minister hailed the RAF’s new UK-made StormShroud drones. The groundbreaking new technology will make the RAF’s world-class combat aircraft more survivable and more lethal by delivering high-tech signal jammers to disrupt enemy radar at long ranges, protecting our aircraft and pilots.