10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Prime Minister travelling to Kyiv in demonstration of support to Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Ukraine for talks with President Zelenskyy.
- PM will hold discussions with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy on ongoing Russian hostile activity
- UK announces £88m of aid to support stable governance and energy independence in Ukraine
- In an important week for diplomacy, the PM will step up diplomatic efforts and hopes to speak President Putin and other leaders this week
The Prime Minster will travel to Ukraine today (Tuesday) for talks with President Zelenskyy as tensions on the country’s border with Russia continue to rise.
Over 100,000 Russian troops are currently amassed on Ukraine’s doorstep and President Putin has made repeated demands to restrict Ukraine’s right to pursue NATO membership and self-defence.
The UK has long been a staunch supporter of Ukrainian sovereignty. Since 2015, British Armed Forces have trained over 22,000 Ukrainian troops to defend themselves. The Prime Minister’s discussions with President Zelenskyy today will cover the full range of strategic UK support to Ukraine.
The UK is actively involved in defending rule of law in Ukraine and clamping down on corruption, steps which have strengthened the country’s ability to resist malign and anti-democratic influences.
£88 million of new funding, including from the UK’s Good Governance Fund, announced today will bolster that work and aid efforts to reduce Ukraine’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
The Prime Minister has stressed, including directly to President Putin, the UK’s enduring and unwavering support for Ukrainian sovereignty. Further Russian incursion would have a stark humanitarian cost and the UK continues to encourage Russia to engage fully in discussions with NATO.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.
We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed.
The Prime Minister previously welcomed President Zelenskyy to Downing Street in October 2020 where they agreed to intensify the bilateral relationship between the UK and Ukraine in areas including defence, trade and political cooperation. As part of this meeting they launched an ongoing Strategic Dialogue which this visit continues.
The leaders last spoke on 13th January when they agreed to continue to work closely alongside international partners to deter Russian aggression.
On Monday the Foreign Secretary announced an unprecedented strengthening of the UK’s sanctions regime which will give the UK the power to target any company that is linked to the Russian state, engages in business of economic significance to the Russian state, or operates in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian state.
Following instruction by the Prime Minister, the UK is in discussions with NATO about what support can be offered to support NATO’s Eastern Flank.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-travelling-to-kyiv-in-demonstration-of-support-to-ukraine
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement on the Sue Gray report: 31 January 202201/02/2022 10:33:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday made a statement on the Sue Gray report in the House of Commons.
PM considers major military offer to NATO31/01/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers biggest possible offer to NATO and prepares to stand up UK Armed Forces to protect allies.
Prime Minister pledges Brexit Freedoms Bill to cut EU red tape31/01/2022 11:10:00
A new ‘Brexit Freedoms’ Bill will be brought forward by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to mark the two-year anniversary of Getting Brexit Done.
PM statement on Ukraine: 25 January 202225/01/2022 15:25:00
The Prime Minister gave a statement to the House of Commons on the situation in Ukraine.
Prime Minister declares UK one of the most open countries in Europe and ready for an international tourism boom25/01/2022 13:27:00
UK is safe and open for visitors with no testing for fully vaccinated tourists
PM virtual meeting on Ukraine: 24 January 202225/01/2022 12:05:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a virtual meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
PM address to Africa Investment Conference: 20 January 202220/01/2022 15:38:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Africa Investment Conference virtually.