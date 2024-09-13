Prime Minister travels to Washington for White House talks

The Prime Minister has arrived in Washington to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden today [13 September 2024].

In an extended meeting at the White House, the Prime Minister and the President will discuss a wide range of pressing international issues – including our ongoing support for Ukraine, and the urgent need for a ceasefire deal and the release of all hostages in the Middle East.

The session will focus on strategy and how progress can be made towards long-term solutions for both conflicts.

It follows the Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State’s visit to Kyiv this week, where they heard directly from President Zelenskyy about Ukraine’s current position against Russia’s ongoing barbaric invasion.

In a significant escalation, it was also confirmed this week that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia – bolstering Putin’s capability to continue his illegal war. The UK confirmed an extra £600 million of support for Ukraine yesterday, on top of the £3 billion a year for as long as needed confirmed by the Prime Minister in July.

On the Middle East, they will discuss the devastating loss of life in Gaza and how urgent progress can be made towards the release of all hostages, a ceasefire deal on both sides, and avoiding regional escalation at all costs.

The meeting is also expected to touch on a wider range of global issues, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthening US-UK co-operation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience.

Both the President and Prime Minister agree we should be using the strength of the US-UK relationship to deepen co-operation on shared global challenges.