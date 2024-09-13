10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Prime Minister travels to Washington for White House talks
The Prime Minister has arrived in Washington to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden today [13 September 2024].
In an extended meeting at the White House, the Prime Minister and the President will discuss a wide range of pressing international issues – including our ongoing support for Ukraine, and the urgent need for a ceasefire deal and the release of all hostages in the Middle East.
The session will focus on strategy and how progress can be made towards long-term solutions for both conflicts.
It follows the Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State’s visit to Kyiv this week, where they heard directly from President Zelenskyy about Ukraine’s current position against Russia’s ongoing barbaric invasion.
In a significant escalation, it was also confirmed this week that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia – bolstering Putin’s capability to continue his illegal war. The UK confirmed an extra £600 million of support for Ukraine yesterday, on top of the £3 billion a year for as long as needed confirmed by the Prime Minister in July.
On the Middle East, they will discuss the devastating loss of life in Gaza and how urgent progress can be made towards the release of all hostages, a ceasefire deal on both sides, and avoiding regional escalation at all costs.
The meeting is also expected to touch on a wider range of global issues, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific and strengthening US-UK co-operation to secure supply chains and increase climate resilience.
Both the President and Prime Minister agree we should be using the strength of the US-UK relationship to deepen co-operation on shared global challenges.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-travels-to-washington-for-white-house-talks
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM speech on the NHS: 12 September 202412/09/2024 14:30:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech on the NHS at the King's Fund today.
PM: ‘Major surgery, not sticking plaster solutions' needed to rebuild NHS12/09/2024 13:20:00
The PM will pledge the ‘biggest reimagining of our NHS since its birth’ in a speech this morning [12 September 2024], following the publication today of a full and independent investigation into the state of the NHS.
How we’re protecting renters11/09/2024 16:05:00
We’re giving greater rights and protections to people renting their homes - including ending unfair no-fault evictions.
Yemi Hughes's story10/09/2024 10:20:00
Yemi’s son Andre was fatally stabbed in 2016. She yesterday attended the first annual Knife Crime Summit at Downing Street.
Our plan to clean up the water sector09/09/2024 11:25:00
We’re taking action to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas.
How we're fixing the foundations of the country02/09/2024 13:20:00
Here are some of the things we are doing to fix the foundations of this country.
PM meeting with President Macron of France: 29 August 202429/08/2024 16:15:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace this morning.