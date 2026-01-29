Prime Minister unlocks new opportunities for British businesses in China

UK businesses will have more opportunities to grow and expand into the Chinese market, bolstering growth and supporting jobs at home.

UK and China to launch new partnership to expand UK’s world-leading services sector in China

Responds to requests from UK business to make it easier to operate in China, which will in turn boost economic growth and support jobs at home

China confirms visa-free travel for Brits visiting China for under 30 days

A new partnership agreed today as part of the Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing will answer calls from British business for clearer rules, better market access and support to grow their sales in China.

It will aim to grow partnerships across government and business in the healthcare, financial and professional services, legal services, education and skills sectors. Representatives from many of these sectors have joined the Prime Minister as part of his business delegation to China this week.

Today’s agreements will also see China relax visa rules for British citizens – ending the requirement for travel under 30 days and bringing the UK into line with 50 other countries including France, Germany, Italy, Australia and Japan. It will mean people visiting China on business – as well as tourism - will be able to visit China visa-free.

The UK and China have also agreed to conduct a ‘feasibility study’ to explore whether to enter negotiations towards a bilateral services agreement. If agreed, this would establish clear and legally binding rules for UK firms doing business in China.

The UK is the world’s second largest exporter of services and demand from China in this area is growing. Between 2023 and 2035, Chinese professional and business services imports are forecast to grow by 121%, financial services imports by 71% and digital services imports by 78%.

Overall, these measures aim to help grow the £13billion worth of services sold by UK firms to China annually.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

As one of the world’s economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China. We’ll make it easier for them to do so – including via relaxed visa rules for short-term travel – supporting them to expand abroad, all while boosting growth and jobs at home.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

There are huge growth opportunities for services, currently underweighted in our exports to China, from the legal and financial sectors to health and education. That’s why we are excited to be joined on this visit by top UK enterprises, as well as fast emerging ones and leading figures from across our cultural and service sectors, to reinforce cooperation, showcase our strengths, and build new business opportunities for Britain.

It comes following UK business’ asks for clearer rules, better market access, and practical support to allow them to take advantage of China’s increasing demand for the kind of high-quality services they offer.

It will help UK business find partners in China, and create channels to help open up Chinese markets - for example, by fostering recognition of UK professionals’ qualifications.

Brendan Nelson, HSBC Group Chairman said:

A strong and balanced economic and commercial relationship between the UK and China will support growth, jobs and investments, to the benefit of both countries. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit has highlighted the scale of the opportunity to deepen the partnership in international trade, finance and innovation, between the world’s second and sixth largest economies. As China’s markets continue to open up, the financial services sector will have an important role to play, building on the positive momentum achieved at the 2025 UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue and Financial Services Summit.

Melissa Geiger, Chair of KPMG UK and Switzerland, said:

The UK’s professional services industry is a global leader and plays an important role in enabling two-way trade and international investment, which is key to the UK’s economic growth. As a high-growth sector with our world-leading expertise in demand, this partnership comes at the right time to support international expansion. The further opening up of this major new market will unlock significant bilateral trade and investment opportunities and create jobs across the UK.

Bill Winters CBE, Group Chief Executive, Standard Chartered, said:

We fully support both governments’ commitment to deepening strong economic ties, with huge potential for future growth. The Prime Minister’s visit to China presents an exciting opportunity to unlock new avenues for trade and investment by continuing to forge robust partnerships and foster mutual prosperity.

Jerome Frost OBE, CEO of Arup, said:

We welcome the great work done by both governments on this agreement as an opportunity to deepen the work we’ve been doing in China for decades. China is home to some of our most technically demanding and innovative projects – from urban regeneration in Beijing and Shanghai to the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge, the world’s longest sea crossing. This agreement will help us unlock new opportunities for collaboration between China and the UK – combining our local knowledge with expertise from the UK and across our global network to help cities work better for people.

While in Beijing, the Prime Minister and Premier Li Qiang have also hosted the UK-China Business Council, bringing together the UK delegation with CEOs and Chairs of leading Chinese companies. It will provide a one-off platform for companies from both nations to showcase opportunities and explore deeper commercial collaboration in future.

The UK and China also agreed to deepen co-operation in a range of further areas including education, sports and health via a range of agreements signed in Beijing today.

