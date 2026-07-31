Scottish Government
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Princes Street Fire Response
Deputy First Minister to meet City of Edinburgh council leader.
Direct Scottish Government support to help address the ongoing impact of the fire on Princes Street, including potential financial support, will be discussed during talks with City of Edinburgh Council leaders next week
Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth has acknowledged the “major difficulties” being faced in the capital as a result of the blaze at the former Debenham’s store on July 9th.
Ms Gilruth will visit the site of the fire next week and meet with the head of the local authority to clarify what action is required to assist with the recovery.
The Deputy First Minister said:
“I am acutely aware of the major difficulties faced by city centre commuters, businesses and tourists in the aftermath of the fire – particularly as Edinburgh prepares for the August Festivals.
“The Scottish Government has been working with City of Edinburgh Council and other partners to deliver the immediate priorities of ensuring the public’s safety while minimising and reducing disruption. I welcome the quick action taken to support festival organisers given the diversions along George Street.
“I am firmly committed to working urgently with partners to ensure there is the fullest possible recovery in what is the heart of the capital.
“I will also be meeting with the council leader next week to make clear what further support ministers can provide, including financial assistance, to help alleviate the situation.”
Background
The Deputy First Minister has today written to Edinburgh City Council to accept a meeting with the local authority, in response to a request from the council.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/princes-street-fire-response/
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