Priorities for Scotland

Eradicating child poverty is First Minister’s central mission.

First Minister John Swinney is to set out the priorities that will underpin the work of his government today (Wednesday, 22 May), focused on a central mission to eradicate child poverty.

In a statement to Parliament, the First Minister is expected to commit the Scottish Government to eradicate child poverty and to work with business and industry to grow the economy, invest in net zero and deliver stronger public services.

The First Minister will also make clear the need for bold and collaborative action across the Parliament, focused on the priorities of people in Scotland.

Ahead of the statement, the First Minister will meet pupils at a new breakfast club in Kirkcaldy in Fife. There he will see the impact of innovative school-age childcare services in contributing to the eradication of child poverty and growing the economy – by helping parents and carers access vital childcare to help find and sustain good jobs.

The First Minister said:

“Eradicating child poverty will be the single most important objective of my government – and work in other priority areas will support and drive that mission.

“I intend to build on our record of delivery. Since 2007, economic growth, per head, and productivity have been stronger in Scotland than the rest of the UK, Scotland’s core A&E units are the best performing in the UK, and measures such as our Scottish Child Payment are estimated to keep 100,000 children in Scotland out of relative poverty this year.

“I am acutely aware of the economic and fiscal realities that we face and I want to take forward measures that will help people and their families to get on in life: to enable the people of Scotland to live happier, healthier lives.

“One of the benefits of long service in politics is having witnessed the Scottish Parliament when it is functioning at its very best. That happens when parties work constructively together.

“My government will do everything in our power – working with Members from across parties – to make child poverty a thing of the past.”