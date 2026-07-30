Priorities for the new Prime Minister: Views from my Youth Ambassadors on health, jobs, education and children’s social care

“We will help more young people into work by changing the education system and giving them more support – more mental health support.”

On the steps of Downing Street, in his first speech as Prime Minister, Andy Burnham put young people at the heart of his vision for the country.

As Children’s Commissioner, I have worked closely with the new Prime Minister during his time as the Mayor of Greater Manchester – where he put children’s voices at the heart of the decisions he made – so I look forward to working with him and his Ministers.

During my national tour of the country for The Big Future survey, I have heard from children and young people about their optimism and ambition for the future. I have asked my Youth Ambassadors to share what they would like the Prime Minister to focus on to improve children’s lives. Here is what they had to say:

Benjamin, 17: “Making children’s mental health an equal priority to physical health in hospitals must be a priority for the Prime Minister. When a child is admitted to hospital, everyone rightly focuses on their condition – but being in hospital can be frightening, lonely and confusing, especially for younger children or those who stay for long periods of time. The emotional impact doesn’t disappear just because the physical problem has been treated. Every child should have access to mental health support while in hospital, not only after they leave or when they reach crisis point. Children only get one childhood. Hospitals should be places where young people heal both physically and emotionally.”

Tanvi, 17: “I believe that every child should have access to great teachers and the same opportunities in school, no matter where they live. I went to a state school in an area with low progression rates and while teachers cared, the school often struggled with staffing and there were times I went months without a proper subject teacher and had to teach myself. Looking back, I realise how unfair that was. School is supposed to be where children learn, not where they are expected to figure everything out on their own because no one is available to teach them. I don’t think a child’s future should be dependent on the postcode they grow up in or whether their school can afford to recruit and keep enough staff. I’ve since seen how much of a difference a well resourced school can make it and it had made me realised that many children are missing out through no fault of their own. The Prime Minister should ensure there is enough investment in recruiting and retaining teachers, especially in areas where schools struggle the most so that every child has the same chance to succeed.”

Anna, 16: “As a young person who is trying hard to stay healthy and have a balanced diet, I have faced some issues not always being able to do so – and I know I’m not the only one. Too many children do not always have access to nutritious meals, so this should be a focus for the Prime Minister. Schools attempt to encourage students to make healthy choices, it isn’t a surprise that the minority of them choose fruit over other sweet treats. We need to increase the variety of healthy meals in schools, without increasing the prices with more options like salad bars and healthy snacks. And more focus and attention should be given to teaching young people healthy habits so young people make better choices in the long term.”

Izzy, 17: “I think the most important thing for the Prime Minister to focus on to make young people’s lives better is the transition from education to employment. For me, this includes things ranging from providing suitable financial education in schools to limiting the financial barriers for university students to ensuring employers are willing to hire and train these young people. Personally, I have always felt supported by my parents in terms of becoming financially literate and gaining skills valued by employers, but I am very aware that not everyone has that privilege. This is why I think it’s imperative for the government to ensure all schools provide their students with the tools needed to succeed in employment. I also feel like while in some ways university is more accessible than it used to be, cost is still a major anxiety for students in university and those currently thinking about going. The government also needs to ensure that employers are willing to employ young people who are in education or those who have just left. Many businesses are hesitant to do so due to the cost of training them and a view that the employment may only be temporary and so not worth the investment longer term. This leaves many young people stuck without experience. Overall, the transition from education to employment can be an extremely stressful time for young people and the Prime Minister must focus on helping us feel more confident in our future careers.”

Debbie, 17: “If I could ask the Prime Minister to focus on one issue it would be delivering more holistic wellbeing education in schools – especially around women’s health and sexual education. Currently, the most girls are taught about their anatomy, reproduction and hormones in a very scientific way during GCSE biology. While this information is important, I think we should not just teach young people about their bodies in solely a clinical way because it can create a ‘disconnect’ between the mind and body – there has to be more room for emotional connection or practical understanding. If we are committed to ensuring young people have confidence, understand relationships and good long-term health then we need to tackle ‘difficult’ conversations in a judgement free way, including sexual education. This would allow young people to learn about themselves in safe and supportive ways, not just memorising biology.”

Alex, 17: “I believe one of the many issues that the Prime Minister should focus on is providing safe and appropriate care for vulnerable young people in the care system. With rising instances of children in illegal and unregistered care settings and some horrific cases of violence following a child’s adoption, the system needs to be more thoroughly regulated and reformed. All young people should be safe and looked after in the right manner, something which isn’t happening with gaps being left in the care system. It is key that vulnerable children get a chance to shine, and that they can be given the opportunities, like their peers do, that can allow them to succeed in school and their futures. All children have the right to feel safe and supported, something which must be better given to children in care and care leavers.”

Laila, 17: “For me, I think the Prime Minister should focus on children’s health. There should be a focus on ensuring that children can easily see their GP, dentists, and any specialists they might need to see. A lot of children may not even know who their GP is or how to access appointments. I think there should also be an improvement to the access of vaccinations through education and awareness campaigns, and a greater focus on preventative healthcare so children can get the help they need when they need it. Finally, I think the Prime Minister and government should focus and expand support for children with long-term illnesses and disabilities. These can majorly impact children’s overall quality of live and wellbeing, and I believe they should receive more support in learning how to cope with conditions while being able to fit in like any other child.”

Oscar, 17: “I would like the Prime Minister to look at the requirements to be considered medically fit to join the Armed Forces. As an asthmatic, regardless of the fact I have had no issues in the last four years and am physically well above the standard for the military, I would be rejected on the grounds I have repeat prescription. Many of my friends have had their career plans changed by medical issues which resulted in them being considered medically unfit. In an age when we are struggling to recruit people to join the military, we need to ensure that candidates who are physically fit can serve in the Armed Forces. I would like the Prime Minister to review the policy around military medical standards.”