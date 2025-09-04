RUSI
Priorities for the New UK Critical Minerals Strategy
Previously portrayed as ‘asleep at the wheel’, the UK has an opportunity to redefine its position in the critical minerals space.
The world has changed markedly since the UK belatedly published its first Critical Minerals Strategy. Launched in 2022 by the previous Conservative government, the document set out the UK’s plan to deliver resilient supply chains – by expanding domestic capabilities, collaborating with partners and enhancing international markets.
The document provided a useful overarching framework – and some concerted action has been taken in the intervening years, including an effort to refresh the strategy the following year.
However, these documents have largely been overtaken by sharpening geopolitical contestation, global economic fragmentation and an industrial landscape marked by forceful critical minerals dealmaking and creeping export controls. The UK must outline a more concrete strategic approach, backed with the resourcing and tools to implement it. Failure to deliver will impede progress on issues from decarbonisation to rearmament and economic growth.
