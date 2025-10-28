Priority actions to protect health and ease service pressures this winter

A new report by Public Health Wales brings together the latest evidence, behavioural insights and practical tools to support health and care colleagues and services in preparing for the winter months.

The report, Winter Well-being: Shared Actions and Impact, is designed to complement existing NHS and Welsh Government winter planning frameworks. It provides actionable guidance and checklists to help teams strengthen system resilience, maintain population health, and ease demand on services.

Building on Public Health Wales’ 2019 report, Improving Winter Health and Well-being and Reducing Winter Pressures in Wales, this updated report takes a behavioural science-informed approach to winter planning.

The report highlights six key priority areas for shared action across individuals, communities and systems:

Preventing and managing infectious diseases Staying warm and well Accessing the right care at the right time Supporting mental health and well-being Supporting vulnerable populations ​​​​​​Building healthcare workforce resilience

Each section provides practical checklists and ready-to-use tools designed to fit within existing winter planning processes. These tools will help health and care service teams focus their efforts, maintain consistency, and stay well during periods of high demand.

Ashley Gould, Programme Director of the Behavioural Science Unit at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“Winter can challenge us all – bringing increased demand on individual health and significant challenges to services across all sectors in Wales. “The report applies behavioural science principles to some of the most significant challenges in improving and protecting health during winter. It recognises that lasting impact comes from both individual action and system-wide support. “This dual focus framework highlights that while personal responsibility is important, the environment, policies and services around us must make those choices easier and more achievable for everyone.”

The report also highlights the importance of prevention, including protecting against winter viruses by getting vaccinated against flu, RSV and COVID-19, staying active, eating warm meals, checking in on neighbours, and taking vitamin D daily to stay healthy through the colder months.

The report supports coordinated preparation across the system by aligning with wider Welsh Government and NHS initiatives such as the annual winter planning framework. It is designed as a practical tool for staff, partners and planners, helping them reflect, plan, and co-produce solutions that ensure people across Wales can stay healthy, warm and safe this winter.