Priority subject teacher incentive to rise by £5,000 to £20,000

The Initial Teacher Education (ITE) incentive in priority subjects will rise by £5,000, to £20,000 from September 2026, as part of the new Welsh Government's 100-day plan.

A more competitive incentive to attract and retain new teachers in secondary education has been announced today as part of 100-day plan.

£5,000 increase for priority subject areas, including mathematics, Welsh and science.

Eligible priority subject areas within secondary education are:

Biology

Chemistry

Design and Technology

Digital Technology and/or Computer Science

Mathematics

International languages

Physics

Welsh

Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, said:

Education is at the heart of this new government, and we are clear that the education workforce needs to be supported to achieve our national mission for education, in raising standards and providing learners with the best foundation for their futures. Alongside improving conditions for teachers and professional development, it’s vital that we have a sustainable workforce and encourage more people into teaching. I am pleased to be able to announce a more competitive incentive as one of my first actions in my new role and I hope to build on this increase over the course of this next four years. We want to harness the talent and skills we have here in Wales to achieve our ambitions for education, ensuring that the money not only supports people to train in Wales, but we also retain those skills to benefit learners across Wales.

The First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, said:

This government is committed to improving our children and young people’s education, giving them the best possible start in life and unlocking opportunities for the future. To raise standards in our schools we must invest in our dedicated and talented workforce, both by supporting them and providing the tools they need, alongside strengthening teacher recruitment. The announcement today to increase The Initial Teacher Education incentive by £5,000 in priority subjects reflects our commitment to improving outcomes for teachers and pupils alike.

The incentive will be structured across three payments and will be available to eligible students in the forthcoming academic year of 2026 to 2027, which starts in September.

For more information on Incentives and eligibility visit Initial Teacher Education (ITE) Priority Subject Incentive: guidance for students 2026 to 2027.

Becoming a teacher(Sub-topic)