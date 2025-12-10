Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Prison building boom to make streets safer
A prison building boom is underway across the country as the Government presses ahead with the biggest jail expansion programme since the Victorian era.
- 5,000 new prison places under construction - part of biggest expansion in over a century
- Thousands of new jobs created nationwide, boosting local economies
- Crucial step towards safer streets under Government’s Plan for Change
Around 5,000 new prison places are under construction – including in the North West, South East, South West and East of England – as part of Government action to keep the public safe and ensure jails never run out of space again.
Once complete, they will add to the 2,900 places already delivered since July 2024, marking significant progress towards the target of 14,000 additional places by 2031 to lock up dangerous offenders. The latest project, a 245-place houseblock at HMP Fosse Way in the East Midlands, opened to prisoners last week.
The various builds are also powering local economies, with thousands of jobs created nationwide during construction and once the sites are operational.
Minister for Prisons, Probation, and Reducing Reoffending, Lord James Timpson yesterday said:
This Government inherited a prison system in crisis – and we’re doing everything we can to fix it.
We’ve already delivered 2,900 new places in the last 18 months, with thousands more on the way. As part of our Plan for Change we’re making sure dangerous offenders are behind bars and our streets are safer – no excuses, just action.
The prison estate increased by less than 500 net places in the fourteen years to April 2024.
The thousands now under construction are being delivered through new prison builds, the expansion and refurbishment of existing sites, and innovative solutions such as Rapid Deployment Cells which are modular units designed to quickly add capacity.
Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice, Jake Richards, yesterday said:
We’ve wasted no time in building the prison places needed to protect the public, creating thousands of jobs along the way.
But building alone will not end the crisis. That is why we’re also reforming sentencing to ensure punishment cuts crime and that there is always a cell for dangerous criminals.
Construction is already underway on new houseblocks at HMP Channings Wood in Devon, HMP Highpoint in Suffolk and HMP Wayland in Thetford, adding 1400 places across the sites. Meanwhile, expansion work has also begun at six further prisons delivering new Small Secure Houseblocks, which combined will deliver over 1,000 places.
In Leicestershire, main works have commenced on the brand-new HMP Welland Oaks prison that will provide approximately 1,700 places when it opens in 2029.
Rapid Deployment Cells are being rolled out at sites including HMPs Wayland, Haverigg, The Mount and Leyhill, with places expected to come online by summer 2026.
The Government also published its response to Dame Anne Owers’ independent review into prison capacity, accepting the majority of the report’s recommendations aimed at ensuring the country is never faced with running out of cells again. This includes increasing investment in probation services, with up to £700 million extra already pledged by 2028/29 - allowing tens of thousands more offenders to be tagged and monitored and reducing pressure on the prison estate.
Background:
- Since July 2024 around 2,900 places have been delivered, including around 1,500 places through the new prison HMP Millsike
- Around 930 places have been delivered through Rapid Deployment Cells (RDCs) at 18 sites since January 2023
- Over 1,000 places will be delivered through the Small Secure Houseblocks Programme (SSH) and over 2,000 through the Accelerated Houseblocks Delivery Programme (AHD).
- The Government is investing £4.7 billion towards the delivery of these prison builds over this spending review period (2026/27 - 2029/30).
- The government’s response to Dame Anne Owers’ independent review is available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prison-building-boom-to-make-streets-safer
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
UK among first countries to recognise cryptocurrency as personal property05/12/2025 13:15:00
Owners of Bitcoin and other digital assets will benefit from greater legal protection thanks to an important clarification to the law.
Independent review published into the UK government's response to the death of Harry Dunn in 201904/12/2025 14:12:00
The UK government has accepted all of the recommendations in full.
'Swift and fair' plan to get justice for victims04/12/2025 13:15:00
Victims will be put first under plans to modernise the criminal courts and cut delays, the Deputy Prime Minister recently (02 December 2025) announced.
Crucial reforms to give rape victims a fairer trial03/12/2025 15:05:00
Rape victims will receive better support and fairer trials under new government reforms to stamp out rape myths and restore faith in the justice system.
Deputy Prime Minister to Announce 'Swift and Fair Justice'02/12/2025 12:33:00
Bold modernisation of the criminal courts to put victims first and restore public confidence in the system.
Multi-million-pound investment in legal aid to boost access to justice for victims02/12/2025 10:15:00
Criminal legal aid solicitors will receive up to £92 million more a year to help address the ongoing challenges in the criminal justice system.
From Data Features to Digital Products01/12/2025 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Neil Barnby, 27 November 2025 – collaboration, Data Science, digital delivery, Digital skills, Our services.
International Men’s Day: Celebrating Men and Boys While Promoting Gender Equality21/11/2025 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Mark Thompson, 19 November 2025 – gender equality, International Men's Day.
Stronger security checks for adults working with children20/11/2025 11:15:00
Children and vulnerable adults will be protected from the threat of sexual exploitation thanks to new tough checks which allow parents and carers to fully vet who they hire, Prisons Minister Lord Timpson has announced today.