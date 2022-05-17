Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Prison Education Report
The Education Committee publishes its report on Prison education on Wednesday 18th May. The embargo on the report will be lifted for media publication on Tuesday 17th May at 10pm.
The report is the culmination of the Committee’s inquiry into the current arrangements for educating adult prisoners. The inquiry was concerned with how effectively learners are supported in prisons and how well prison education delivers the skills needed by employers. The Committee heard from educational leaders, charities, business leaders, ministers, and ex-prisoners.
Embargoed electronic copies of the report will be available to the media from the morning of Tuesday 17th May.
Chair of the Committee Robert Halfon MP will be available for interview. All media inquiries should be addressed to: Emily Pritchard pritcharde@parliament.uk / 07734 974282; Billy Roberts robertsbc@parliament.uk / 07734228621
The report can be viewed on the Committee’s website from 22.00 on Tuesday 17th May.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/203/education-committee/news/170838/prison-education-report/
