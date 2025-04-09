Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Prison Governor convicted of having relationship with drug-dealing prisoner
A former prison governor has been found guilty of having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes from him as a gift.
Kerri Pegg, 42 from Up Holland in Lancashire, was convicted of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property in a trial at Preston Crown Court.
Pegg was a governor-grade prison officer at HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in 2018 when Anthony Saunderson was reaching the end of a lengthy sentence for large scale drug dealing.
Other officers noted a close relationship between Pegg and Saunderson, which eventually extended to her intervening to approve his temporary release on licence.
In mid-2019 Saunderson was released from prison and early the following year, was using an encrypted communication system called Encrochat to speak to his criminal associates.
Law enforcement agencies gained access to Encrochat and were able to see the messages which included references to ‘Kerry’ and to obtaining a Mercedes for his girlfriend.
On 6 April 2020 Saunderson was sent a message saying ‘car her (sic) for ya bird 12 quid or work’.
‘12 quid’ in this criminal context means £12,000 and ‘work’ means drugs. Saunderson was then sent a picture of a black Mercedes coupe.
On 11 April Saunderson was joking with associates on Encrochat about driving around with ‘Peggy’ in her new car.
In late 2020, Pegg was arrested and the Mercedes was parked outside her house. She had a ‘burner’ mobile telephone used just to communicate with Saunderson and his DNA was found on footwear and a toothbrush at her home.
Investigations following her arrest also showed that she was in serious debt and had a number of county court judgements against her.
Pegg had never disclosed any relationship with Saunderson, nor the county court judgements, to her employer. The rules of her employment required her to disclose both. She has since been dismissed from her role.
Since his release, Saunderson has been convicted of drugs and firearms offences and is back in prison serving a 35-year sentence.
Tarryn McCaffrey from the Crown Prosecution Service said: ‘Kerri Pegg’s conduct fell far short of what might be expected from any professional within the prison service, let alone one of such a senior grade as prison governor.
‘She was clearly involved in an inappropriate relationship with Saunderson after he was released and the evidence points to this going back further, to a time when he was in jail.
‘This relationship, and the fact that Pegg failed to disclose her debts to her employers, amount to a gross breach of trust and are therefore extremely damaging to public confidence.
‘The CPS will not hesitate to prosecute cases such as this where public servants abuse their position.’
Notes to editors
- Tarryn McCaffrey is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Kerri Pegg (17/09/82 from Up Holland) was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of possessing criminal property.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/prison-governor-convicted-having-relationship-drug-dealing-prisoner
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
No charges for police officer following deaths of two boys in south Wales crash08/04/2025 10:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided it will not bring criminal charges against a South Wales Police officer following the deaths of Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, in an electric bicycle crash in Ely, Cardiff, on 22 May 2023.
Money launderers used romance fraud to scam 40 victims out of an estimated £3.25 million07/04/2025 09:20:00
Five money launderers have been convicted for exploiting victims through romance fraud for a loss of £3.25 million.
Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death04/04/2025 13:10:00
A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.
Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death04/04/2025 10:10:00
A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.
CPS authorises charges following investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors03/04/2025 09:25:00
Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Humberside Police to charge Robert Bush, 47, of East Yorkshire, with 64 offences including fraud, fraudulent trading, theft, and preventing a lawful and decent burial, following an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
Non-consensual intimate images set to be seized from abusers to protect welfare of victims25/03/2025 12:20:00
OFFENDERS who share intimate images without consent could expect to forfeit those devices as guidance for prosecutors is updated.
Life sentence for teen who killed family and plotted school shooting19/03/2025 15:25:00
A Luton teenager who killed his mother, brother and sister has been jailed for life.
Three guilty in Blenheim Palace gold toilet theft case19/03/2025 14:25:00
Three men involved in the theft and sale of a multi-million pound gold toilet from Blenheim Palace have been convicted.
Uniting to break the silence: Criminal Justice System agencies join forces to tackle ‘Honour’-Based Abuse19/03/2025 13:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and Home Office have come together for the first multi-agency conference to tackle ‘honour’-based abuse.