Prisons Taser trial to protect staff and tackle violence

Violence in prisons will be clamped down on as specially trained staff are issued Tasers in a new trial launched by the Lord Chancellor yesterday (28 July).

Tasers launched in jails following vicious HMP Frankland attack and rollout of protective body armour

‘Lockdown’ searches ramped up in high-security prisons

£40 million investment to stem flow of contraband that fuels violence and keep the public safe, part of the Plan for Change

Once triggered, the devices generate 1,500 volts of electricity to incapacitate an attacker instantly – at distance – protecting staff and other prisoners from harm.

The same model Taser is already used widely by police forces across the country. They will be deployed in high-risk scenarios in jails where there is a significant threat to safety like hostage situations and riots.

Yesterday’s intervention follows the vicious attack on three prison officers at HMP Frankland in April, and forms part of the Government’s pledge to act decisively to protect hardworking prison staff as part of its Plan for Change.

It follows recent action to roll out protective body armour to those working in high-security settings with the most dangerous prisoners.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, yesterday said:

This Government will never tolerate violence against our brave prison officers, and we will not allow our jails to be controlled by fear or disorder. We’re already rolling out protective body armour and by trialling Tasers we’re making sure staff have the tools they need to keep themselves safe. Wherever I find there is opportunity to strengthen our defences and better protect our staff and the public, I will do so as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

It comes after recent figures revealed a direct link between violence behind bars and the prison capacity crisis inherited by the Government that put the public at risk.

The study found offenders are 20 percent more likely to be involved in assaults in overcrowded jails.

The Tasers will be issued to a specialist national unit which responds to complex and serious incidents in the adult male estate which local staff are not trained for, such as barricades and those involving multiple perpetrators. After the trial, the Government will look at whether Tasers should be used more widely across the prison estate.

The Prison Service has also ramped up the number of full lockdown searches in high-security jails to stop more of the contraband which fuels violence behind bars.

This builds on a £40 million package announced last month to boost security across the estate, including £10 million specifically for anti-drone measures such as new netting and reinforced windows.

Meanwhile, under the Government’s landmark sentencing reforms, offenders who behave badly will be held in prison for longer – meaning there will be stricter penalties for anyone caught using drugs or acting violently.

