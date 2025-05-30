Think Tanks
|Printable version
Private enterprise key to space exploration, says new IEA Paper
A new review of literature on the space economy, published by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), highlights the rapid expansion of private enterprise in space exploration and its potential to outpace traditional government-led initiatives.
- New space race between the US and China already started, and Governments should embrace private enterprise.
- Private companies, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, now account for 82% of space industry revenues, with government and military sectors making up the remainder.
- Regulatory and bureaucratic obstacles remain the biggest threat to further expansion.
- A more liberalised policy framework is paramount to competing with China.
“Exploring the Space Economy”, by Dr. Rainer Zitelmann, outlines how market-driven innovation is lowering costs, accelerating technological breakthroughs, and making space more accessible than ever before. With estimates suggesting that the space industry could be worth $1.8 trillion by 2035, the report argues that regulatory barriers must be minimised to allow competition and entrepreneurship to flourish.
The second space race, between China and the United States, has already begun, but there are two key differences to the last space race. It now encompasses tangible economic and military interests. And above all, this time the private sector will determine the outcome.
To unlock the $1.8 trillion potential of the space economy and compete with China, we must dismantle existing regulatory barriers. When SpaceX submitted its launch application, the FAA received 18,000 public comments on the environmental impact. As argued by Dr Zitlemann, “opponents of progress understand they can ‘paper’ a project to death in America, but regulatory delays and public concerns will not delay China’s Starship clone.”
Private investment has already revolutionised satellite technology and launch services, with companies like SpaceX slashing costs by over 80%. The next frontier, asteroid mining, commercial space stations, and a lunar economy depends on a pro-market approach free from excessive government interference.
The paper also examines the geopolitical implications of the new space race. While China and the U.S. compete for dominance, the real drivers of progress are private firms seeking commercial opportunities beyond Earth.
Zitelmann notes that the space economy stands as perhaps the only sector where the private sector has bucked recent international trends, stepping into a crucial role previously dominated by governments and military bodies.
Privately driven space exploration is not just a recent phenomenon. The paper points out how private businesses and individuals drove and funded observatories in the early twentieth century, so recent developments in space are as much a reversion to the original approach.
Companies in the space economy have consistently delivered extraordinary scientific advancements and pioneering innovations. By fostering an environment of market-driven innovation, these companies have not only reduced costs but have also accelerated the pace of technological progress, making space more accessible than ever before.
Rainer Zitelmann, report author and historian, said:
“Private enterprise has transformed space exploration, driving innovation and slashing costs where governments once dominated. To unlock the $1.8 trillion potential of the space economy by 2035, we must dismantle regulatory barriers and let competition soar.
“Manned space flight has stagnated for decades since the end of the Apollo program because politicians interfere too much. Projects such as the Space Shuttle and the ISS saw costs explode, and these were out of all proportion to the benefits. So-called ‘cost plus’ programs created completely wrong economic incentives. With Government space programs, we haven’t made it to Mars in the last 50 years and wouldn’t get there in the next 50 years either. The only hope lies in private space travel.”
Read the full publication here.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Cutting overall education spending would be difficult without cutting school and college budgets30/05/2025 11:05:00
The upcoming Spending Review is likely to involve cuts to many public service budgets.
Liberalisation of drugs laws will be terrible for London, says the CSJ30/05/2025 09:05:00
Ed Davies, Director of Research at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), commented on Sadiq Khan’s call for decriminalisation of cannabis
The King's Fund - Access to new medicines in the English NHS29/05/2025 10:25:00
Medicines are a vital part of modern health care. New innovations have transformed care in many conditions. However, in the face of constrained health budgets, many advanced health care systems are grappling with how to provide access to medicines in an affordable way. Few areas of health policy are as contentious as decisions to fund, or not fund, new medicines.
Reinvent or die, IPPR warns progressive parties in landmark new report26/05/2025 09:15:00
The think tank often credited as providing the policies and personnel behind New Labour has launched a project to replace the ‘third way’ with a new modern identity to drive the next generation of progressive politicians and thinkers
Migration reaction: government must strike a careful balance between migration control and public service goals, says IPPR23/05/2025 11:15:00
IPPR has responded to the migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office and ONS
IFS - Sure Start’s wide-ranging and long-lasting benefits highlight the impact of integrated early years services23/05/2025 10:15:00
Over the long run, Sure Start’s financial benefits could be twice as high as its costs
Work Foundation - Half of UK workers living with multiple sclerosis felt forced to stay in a job that has made their condition worse – and a third are working below their skill level23/05/2025 09:15:00
Half of UK workers (50%) living with multiple sclerosis (MS) have compromised their health by staying in a job that did not meet their MS needs. Many quote financial pressures and a lack of support from employers and the government as the cause
IPPR - CCC report: Adopt climate missions, IPPR Scotland says21/05/2025 12:25:00
Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland reacts to the Climate Change Committee report on Scotland's carbon budgets
Beef up CMA to tackle Apple and Google app store duopoly and boost growth, says IPPR16/05/2025 10:15:00
Maintaining strong UK competition policy is crucial to increasing investment, boosting innovation and growing the economy, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)